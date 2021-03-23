TY Lin International Group, a Leading Brand Within Dar Group, Hires Tim Risbridger to Accelerate Growth in the Aviation and Science and Technology Sectors Across Asia Pacific Region





SAN FRANCISCO – (WIRE BUSINESS) – TY Lin International Group (TYLI Group), a globally recognized company for infrastructure consulting services, welcomes Tim Risbridger, who has been hired to accelerate the growth of Aviation and Science and Technology in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC) . Headquartered in Singapore, Risbridger will support business development and account management activities in these two key fast-growing market sectors given its in-depth experience and success across Infrastructure and Buildings. In support of Dar Group, parent company TYLI Groups, it will develop and run client programs that use the various capabilities and comprehensive portfolio of Dar Group brands, including Currie & Brown, Integral Group, Landrum & Brown, Penspen, Perkins & Will and TY Lin International to create winning and differentiated solutions for customer benefits in the APAC region. Risbridger will report to Niek Nins, Chief Operating Officer of TYLI Group, APAC Region. Risbridger will also be part of Dar Groups global business development team, led by Catherine Tobiasinsky, Chief Growth Officer of Dar Groups. In his role, Risbridger will play an important role in responding to the demand for sustainable, resilient and technologically advanced solutions in the Aviation and Science and Technology sectors. This includes taking full advantage of Dar Groups’ combined capabilities as Global Aviation Leader, plus a growing opportunity in specialized sectors such as mission critical centers, science and technology parks, and Net Zero and sustainable infrastructure. Risbridger joins TYLI Group with more than 30 years of experience in market development, operations and project management and projects for Arcadis Asian, Middle East and UK businesses. His leadership roles have included running the regional Infrastructure sector in the Middle East and Asia and leading the businesses of Abu Dhabi, Oman and Singapore. As Head of Singapore, he oversaw operations across all business units, including strategic planning, growth and diversification initiatives, and digital innovation and transformation, the springboard to the rest of the Southeast Asia Region. He was also a member of the Asia Leadership Team. Risbridger has held key roles in some of the world’s largest airport programs, including Chek Lap Kok Airport, Hong Kong, London Heathrow, Terminal 5, MB, Queen Alia International Airport, Jordan, and Changi Airport, Singapore. For the past three years, he has been the Account Manager for two global Technology clients and oversaw the project management of a Scientific Research facility in Singapore. On behalf of TY Lin International Group and Dar Group, I want to welcome Tim to our Aviation and Science and Technology teams for the Asia-Pacific region, Nins said. Tim has an established record of setting up and leading successful customer accounts and distribution teams for large-scale aviation, property, infrastructure, science and technology, and marine projects. He has developed and inspired motivated teams that prioritize the needs of the client and stakeholders. The new role Tims supports the Dar Groups strategy for achieving our growth goals through innovation, technical excellence, collaboration and customer focus on all of our core and specialist brands. About TY Lin International Group: Founded in 1954, TY Lin International Group is a globally recognized, full-service infrastructure consulting company committed to providing innovative, cost-effective, buildable designs for the global infrastructure market. With 3200 employees working in 65 offices across America, Asia and Europe, the firm offers support for projects of varying sizes and complexities. TY Lin International Group is a member of Dar Group, a global, privately owned professional services group, and its industry-leading family of Global Infrastructure companies. For more information about the company, please visit www.tylin.com. About Dar Group: Dar Group is a leading, privately owned group of professionally valued professional services with awards and global reach. As an engineering, architectural and planning consultant that values ​​expertise expertise, the Group is united by a commitment to provide clients with multidisciplinary solutions rooted in quality, innovation, collaboration, sustainability and technology to impact society and community. Relying on the strength of Dar, its founding company, Dar Group includes many of the leading industries and specialized brands, whose 19,800 professionals work with clients from over 100 countries on projects that contribute to the sustainable advancement of communities across the world. To learn more, please visit www.dargroup.com.

