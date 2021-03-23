European World Cup Qualifiers: Live Broadcast, TV Schedule, Date, Time, List, Ranking, Format

The European Championships may still be on the horizon, but this month the continent’s focus shifts to Qatar 2022 as qualifiers begin for next year’s World Cup.

The nations were due to play two of their qualifiers this month, but pressure on the international schedule brought on by COVID-19, which forced Euro 2020 to be postponed to this summer, means there will instead be three days of matches for adapt as Europe rushes to complete its qualification before the end of the calendar year.

How qualification works

The team in each of the 10 groups plays a home and an away match with four or five other teams in their group, which are placed in six separate pots to keep the main teams of the continents separate. The winners of each group will be guaranteed a place in the World Cup next winter.

Where the issues become more complicated is in dividing the remaining three seats. In previous years these would be decided by play-offs between second-group group stage teams. Instead those 10 nations will be joined by the two best winners of the League of Nations who finished out of the top two in groups. Thus, for example, in a case where France would finish behind Ukraine and Finland in Group D they would be one of 12 teams in the second qualifying round.

Those 12 will be divided into three groups of four who will play one-legged semifinals and one final for a qualifying place. These matches will take place in March 2022.

TV and live broadcast

UEFA European Qualifiers will be broadcast on ESPN + in the US.

Lines of history

Although World Cup qualifiers in the past have been known to stage the bizarre death group – take 2018 when Italy pulled away with Spain and were found knocked out by Sweden in the playoffs – this year there is no any apparent clash between two football juggernauts. However, some big names may find their tasks more complicated than they appear on paper.

A Swiss team that drew twice with Spain and Germany in the League of Nations is unlikely to be an easy team for Italy and a Polish team that led in their Euro qualifying group have quality in goal and the best striker in continent in Robert Lewandowski. Could this be enough to beat England in Group I?

Group F seems to be the most intriguing equilibrium with Denmark its first successor. Below them is Austria, which since the resumption of international football in September 2020 has a 6-1-1 record, a Scottish top team since qualifying for the Euro, their first international men’s tournament since 1998, and Israel, rarely an easy thing in these competitions.

Then there is Group J, where Germany will start their qualifying trip with Joachim Low. The winner of the 2014 World Cup will not see it Team however, by the end of the process, after announcing that he will retire after Euro 2020. Bayern Munich chief Hansi Flick is among those in the mix to be appointed after this summer’s tournament and there will be so much focus who follows Low, rather than as his side in matches against Iceland, Romania and Northern Macedonia.

Finally, there is another record for Cristiano Ronaldo. With 102 goals for Portugal on his behalf, he needs eight to break the record set by Ali Daei for Iran. SCREENING face Azerbaijan, Serbia and Luxembourg in March and although the latter are not the impositions they once were, Ronaldo will surely believe he can take an important step in the coming weeks towards what would be one of the points its most important.

Fixation dates

Match days one through three take place between March 24 and 31 with three more matches in early September. The remaining qualifiers will finish in two blocks from two matches in October and November.

Teams from Group A will also face Qatar in a friendly series to help prepare within the field of the host country of the 2022 World Cup, which automatically qualified for the competition.

group

Group A

1 Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Republic of Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Luxembourg 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Azerbaijan 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B

1 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Greece 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Chuang 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C

1 Ital 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Northern Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Bulgaria 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Lithuania 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D

1 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Ukraine 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 finland 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Kazakhstan 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E

1 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Czech Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Belarus 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Estonia 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F

1 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Austria 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Israeli 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Faroe Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Moldova 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group G

1 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Turkey 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Norway 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Mali i Zi 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Latvia 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Gibraltar 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group H

1 croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Slovakia 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Russia 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Slovenia 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Cyprus 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Malta 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group I

1 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Hungary 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Albania 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Andorra 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 San Marino 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group J

1 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Romania 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Puffin Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Northern Macedonia 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Armenia 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Liechtenstein 0 0 0 0 0 0

Full Time – Match Day 1

Date: Wednesday, March 24th

Portugal vs Azerbaijan, at 3:45 p.m.

Serbia vs. Republic of Ireland, 3:45 p.m.

Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3:45 pm

France vs Ukraine, 3:45 p.m.

Belgium vs Wales, 3:45 p.m.

Estonia vs Czech Republic, 1 p.m.

Gibraltar vs Norway, 3:45 p.m.

Latvia vs Montenegro, time 3:45 pm

Turkey vs Netherlands, 1 p.m.

Cyprus vs Slovakia, 3:45 p.m.

Malta vs Russia, 3:45 p.m.

Slovenia vs Croatia, 3:45 pm

Thursday, March 25th