Drug smuggling: Drug king extradited from UK: Who is Kishan Singh, the organizer of an international drug syndicate?





Representative image. | Photo Credit: iStock Images Main points According to some reports, it was in 2016 when Singh came in contact with others involved in narcotics smuggling Collaborating with Interpol and UK authorities, the special cell managed to get Singh into custody in London with extradition proceedings initiated against him in June 2018 Singh’s bail was granted during the hearing, but the overwhelming evidence against him provided by the Delhi Special Cell eventually led the court to approve his extradition British citizen and suspected orchestrator of an international drug union, Kishan Singh has been extradited to India from the UK, Delhi Police confirmed on Monday. Singh, who was initially apprehended and arrested by UK authorities on 23 August 2018, had been on bail pending the completion of an extradition hearing at the UK Westminster Magistrates Court. In May 2019, a UK court ordered his extradition to India. Who is Kishan Singh? Kishan Singh, 39, was born in Rewant, a village in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan. Seeking to improve his fortune, Singh moved to London in 2009 before opening a window production outfit. He returned to India in 2013 to get married, after which he continued to stay in London for another six years before gaining UK citizenship in 2015. According to some reports, it was in 2016 when Singh came in contact with others involved in narcotics smuggling. Soon, Singh himself began taking drugs, especially Class B recreational drugs such as amphetamines, meow meow (mephedrone), and methaqualone. His capture He fell on the Delhi Police radar in February 2017, after capturing former Indian athlete and Commonwealth Youth Games silver medalist Harpreet Singh and two others, Amandeep Singh and Harnish Sarpal. The three, are said to have been in the championship with Singh helping him in delivering large quantities of drugs to various cities in India and abroad. “Once the cargo arrived in Mumbai, Kishan Singh coordinated between Delhi and its Mumbai-based agents. The previously arrested indictees – Amandeep, Hanish and Harpreet Singh – were Delhi-based agents who headed from Kishan to receive the shipments and then send them to the UAE, UK, USA, Malaysia and the Middle East “, noted the Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Special Cell of the police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. Amandeep and Harpreet were trapped with 25kg of drugs in chained bags in early 2017 at a New Delhi train station as part of an Indian police crackdown. The two had made a trip to Mumbai to collect the cargo before planning to return to Delhi by train. However, what they were not aware of was that as of 19 January 2017, the UK Home Secretary had given authorization to monitor Kishan Singh’s telephone calls. The wiretapped calls revealed the plans of the four to move drug shipments and shortly thereafter, the three in India were brought into custody. The three defendants later discovered that they were, indeed, working in groups with Singh. “These drugs were then transported to London through courier agents. “In this illegal ‘drug trafficking’ trade, every member of the gang had a specific role to play,” DCP Yadav noted. Subsequently, the Delhi special police cell began the process for Singh’s extradition by issuing a non-bail order for his arrest. Collaborating with Interpol and UK authorities, the special cell managed to get Singh into custody in London with extradition proceedings initiated against him in June 2018. Singh’s bail was granted during the hearing, but the overwhelming evidence against him provided by the Delhi Special Cell eventually led the court to approve his extradition. Singh appealed the decision to the London High Court and the European Court of Human Rights, but both appeals were dismissed. After being brought back to India, Singh will remain in custody at Tihar Prison under his extradition conditions while awaiting trial.







