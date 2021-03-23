Oceans under threat before, warns World Meteorological Organization

In an alarm that the warm seas helped supply a record Atlantic hurricane season last year, along with tropical cyclones within the Indian Ocean and South Pacific, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) alsounderscored the long-term threat from sea level rise.

About 40 percent of the global population lives within 100 kilometers of the coast, there is an urgent need to protect communities from coastal hazards, such as waves, storm surges and sea level rise through system warnings and forecasting, said Professor PetteriTaalas , WMOS Secretary General.

Great blue economy

According to the UN agency, the blue economy is estimated at 3-6 trillion dollars a year, accounting for more than three-quarters of world trade and the livelihood of more than six billion people.

Millions of dollars of goods and hundreds of lives are still lost at sea each year, due to extreme weather conditions such as strong winds, big waves, fog, storms, sea ice and freezing spray, the WMO noted.

He described the ocean as the Earth’s thermostat, absorbing and transforming a significant portion of the sun’s radiation and providing heat and water vapor to the atmosphere.

Although ocean currents circulate this heat around the planet, often for thousands of miles, human activities have increasingly distorted this natural ocean / atmosphere balance, the WMO said.

The UN agency noted that the oceans absorb over 90 percent of the excess warm atmosphere trapped by greenhouse gases, which come at a heavy price as ocean warming and changes in ocean chemistry are already disrupting marine ecosystems. and the people who depend on them.

This impact will be felt for hundreds of years, WMOchiefTaala continued, before showing the reasonable consequences of melting ice for the rest of the globe, through changing weather patterns and accelerating sea level rise.

In 2020, the annual Arctic sea ice minimum was among the lowest recorded, exposing Polar communities to abnormal coastal flooding and stakeholders such as transportation and fishing, to the dangers of sea ice, explained in vaguely.

Threat observation

ForwardWorld Meteorology DayOn Tuesday, March 23, the UN agency stressed the value of the 24/7 work of the national weather center that protects life and property not only on land but also at sea.

Although the accuracy and timeliness of weather forecasting have improved, the WMO explained that waters that do not have the latest technology have often gone without this important news.

Vitals is essential to upgrade decision support services to help sailors strike a balance between cost minimization and course while also maximizing safety and avoiding dangerous marine weather, the WMO said in a statement.

A major concern is rising sea ice losses as the world warms, explained. Less ice means less danger and the consequences of a major accident in Arctic waters would be devastating to the environment. The WMO is therefore trying to improve the forecasts and warnings of both weather and ice conditions in the polar regions.

Gaps to be filled

Despite the technological advancement that has revolutionized global ocean monitoring and helped to understand the connection between water and climate, the UN agency warned that large geographical gaps and research remain inGlobal Ocean Surveillance System, amid growing demand for forecasts and services.

COVID-19 the crisis made things worse in March 2020, governments and oceanographic institutions recalled almost all home oceanographic search vessels.

It also reduced the capacity of merchant ships to contribute to vital ocean and weather observations, the WMO said. Ocean buyers and other systems cannot be maintained, in some cases leading to their premature failure.

Sea level has risen by about 15 centimeters during the 20th century, according to the WMO, from the melting of glaciers, the expansion of warm sea waters and the addition of office sheets in Greenland and Antarctica.

Projections show that sea levels could rise in the order of 30-60 percent by 2100, even if greenhouse gas emissions are significantly reduced and global warming is limited to below 2C.

However, if greenhouse gas emissions continue uninterrupted, the increase will be between 60-110 percent.