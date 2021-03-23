Thousands were evacuated in Australia’s worst flooding in nearly half a century





Sydney (Reuters) – Australian authorities issued new flood warnings and evacuation orders on Tuesday as torrential rains again pumped parts of the country, destroying homes, roads and livestock in the worst rainfall in more than half a century. The National Weather Agency has posted severe weather warnings in every state or continental territory, but one, affecting about 10 million people in the country of 25 million, across an area the size of Alaska. The rain and flood situation remains dynamic and extremely complex, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters. No deaths were reported, but thousands have been rescued by emergency services in recent days. About 18,000 people have been evacuated by authorities waiting for another 15,000 to join them. Images shared on social media showed entire bridges washed, animals trapped and houses submerged in New South Wales, the most populous and most affected state. One video showed a container truck crashing into a bridge, causing structural damage, while another showed a car veering off a road flooding floodwaters in neighboring Queensland. Other photos captured massive flocks of spiders and snakes as the creatures sought to escape the rapidly moving flood waters. In NSW, a fourth consecutive day of heavy rain was expected to combine with a coastal trough over the next 24 hours, increasing flooding. Weather conditions have deteriorated and those weather conditions are likely to worsen during the day, so many communities will experience heavy rainfall, said NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian. The owner of a restaurant that was underwater on the banks of the Hawkesbury River, 62 km (38 miles) north of Sydney, told Australian Broadcasting Corp that he rescued a neighbor who needed medical care by boat. My brother called and said please go over here, we need to get this baby out. We took them across the river and to a car, said restaurant owner Darren Osmotherly. The Warragamba Dam, Sydney’s main water supply, started filling up on Saturday and was expected to continue to do so for another week. A year ago, amid drought and fires, the same dam fell under half the catchment, causing major water constraints. Although the weather system is likely to start easing by late Wednesday, officials warned that affected residents may not be able to return to their homes immediately as incessant rains pour more water into river areas. COAL DELIVERIES Coal deliveries to the Port of Newcastle, north of Sydney, the world’s largest coal export port, were previously banned due to flooding of closed railways. On Tuesday, the largest independent coal miner in the country, Whitehaven Coal Ltd, said it was forced to stop loading ships at port due to structural errors, while port weather-related restrictions were slowing ship movements. The company said flooding of roads could hamper labor movements and lower the forecast for coal sales to a range of 18.5 million to 19 million tonnes, from a range of 19 million to 20 million previously. Reporting by Jonathan Barrett and Renju Jose and Byron Kaye in Sydney; Edited by Richard Chang and Jane Wardell

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos