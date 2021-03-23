British people trying to go on holiday while travel restrictions are still in force could face a fine of £ 5,000 ($ 8,664 C) under new government legislation.

The new UK “Roadmap regulations”, issued Monday, propose that anyone traveling abroad “without a reasonable justification” should face a fine.

The legislation – a year after the UK first entered a deadlock – will be voted on by parliament on Thursday.

Under COVID-19 restrictions, non-essential travel is currently prohibited. Under the “Stay at Home” order, anyone leaving the country must complete a travel declaration form, explaining the nature of their trip. Returning UK residents have been asked by border staff about the reasons they have traveled.

Currently, the penalty is 200 200 for not completing a travel declaration form.

If approved, the 5,000 5,000 fixed penalty will take effect on Monday, March 29th.

The new law is set to remain in force until June 30, meaning non-essential travel will be banned for another three months. So far, the earliest date for the resumption of international travel has been set as May 17th.

EUROPE N ON the red list?

Government officials have repeatedly warned the public that there is no guarantee they will be able to take a vacation outside this summer.

On Monday, Health Minister Lord Bethel suggested that the whole of Europe could end up on the UK’s “Red List” of countries with high levels of dangerous COVID-19. His boss, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, has said there are currently no plans for that.

Travelers entering England or Wales from Red List countries must quarantine for 10 days at a hotel upon arrival, at a cost of 1,750 per person.

Currently, no European country is there, although there is a possibility that France will settle in it, following an increase in cases with the South African variant. Portugal has been removed from the list following a drop in case numbers.

If approved, the travel ban will be reviewed until April 12 and then again every 35 days.

The legislation proposes fines for people at airports or “departure points for the purpose of traveling from there to a destination outside the UK”.

The prej 200 fine for those caught without a declared travel form, even if traveling for essential reasons, will remain.

Exceptions to the legislation include those for whom it is “quite necessary” to travel for work, volunteering or study abroad. People traveling for a certain number of emergencies are also excluded, as are those who are residents abroad.

Those traveling to the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and the Republic of Ireland are also excluded. However, traveling to Ireland to fly further to another country will be fined me 5,000.

The governments of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland make their own travel decisions. Currently Wales complies with UK guidelines and Scotland imposes a 10-day quarantine on state-run facilities for all travelers, regardless of where they are arriving from.

So far, Scotland and Wales had given May 17 as the earliest possible date for international travel, along with England. Northern Ireland had not yet made a statement.

Introducing the draft legislation, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement:

“These measures have been vital to reducing infections, hospital admissions and deaths across the country, and thanks to the commitment and support of the people, we have made strong progress.

“We are rightly concluding as many national measures as safe as possible, preserving those that remain necessary and proportionate to help reduce and control infections further as we carefully but diligently alleviate irreversible restrictions and our historic vaccination program continues rapidly. “