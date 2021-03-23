Telangana closes all schools, growing colleges of covid affairs

Hyderabad:
Telangana has decided to close all schools and colleges except medical colleges from Wednesday as a precaution.
Announcing at the state assembly, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said the decision was made amid concerns that coronavirus numbers should not explode. She said online classes would resume for students.
“After a thorough review of the situation, after consulting with parents, and taking into account the health of students and teachers, the government has decided to temporarily close all educational institutions across the state from tomorrow (24.3.2021) as a precautionary measure for to curb the spread of the crown in the state, “the minister said.
“These closure orders apply to all hostels, gurukul schools, government and private educational institutions in the state except medical colleges,” the government said.
“We have seen cases of coronavirus being reported by certain educational institutions. The government believes that crown cases can erupt if teaching and non-teaching activities are allowed in educational institutions,” she added.
Schools are already closed in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, she stressed.
The decision also comes as in neighboring Andhra Pradesh, as many as 163 students tested positive at a private college in Rajamahendravaram town in East Godavari district.
Coincidentally, East Godavari today exceeded the 1.25 lakh limit in a total of COVID-19 cases. The state had witnessed the worst spread of the virus last year with several “super-spreading” events.
Andhra Pradesh’s medical and health department said they suspected one of the students had carried the virus from his family and had infected fellow college students (Class XI-XII). All of them have been quarantined.
“We have isolated infected students and placed them in quarantine in separate rooms in the college. They are being monitored by doctors and other medical staff,” he added.
About 400 college students were tested. Those who were not infected were sent home. RT-PCR tests are also being performed at other educational institutions.
The area in Rajamahendravaram has been declared a no-go area and the necessary measures were put in place to control the spread of the climb.
Deputy Chief Minister (Health) AKM Srinivas (Nani) reviewed the situation with the Secretary General of the Department of Health Anil Kumar Singhal, Commissioner Bhaskar Katamaneni
and other officials and instructed them to thoroughly clean the college and other areas where the coronavirus spread.
The minister said 35 detention zones had been set up in the district after COVID-19 cases were discovered in Kakinada, Mummidivaram, Ramachandrapuram and Rajamahendravaram.