Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The British Columbia chief doctor again urges people to follow the current guidelines rather than gather inside, pointing to the increased transmissibility of the B117 variant and saying it is “much easier to spread it with even minimal contact in the premises of interior “.

From Monday evening, a tracking site maintained by federal officials showed 1,240 reported cases of variant B117 in BC alone. Across the country, there were 5,117 reported cases of the variant, which was first reported in the UK

Dr. Bonnie Henry said indoor gatherings of “any size” remain a danger and urged people to follow public health guidelines and gather only in small groups of up to 10 outside.

“The areas where we know it spreads faster and more dangerously are the same as last year, but now there’s even less of a margin for error,” Henry said Monday as he provided updated COVID-19 figures for the weekend. .

“This is a time when we need to make those small sacrifices for everyone in order to keep those important jobs, continue to support our children in school, and continue to support our immunization programs.” so that we can all be safe very soon. “

Under current restrictions in force in BC, social gatherings of any size are not allowed inside homes with “anyone other than your home or, if you live alone, your essential bubble”.

Henry said that as more people are taking pictures every day, it is important for people to understand that the risk “for all of us remains high”.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s top public health official, said on Twitter on Monday that Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec are reporting the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases involving more transmissible variants.

Variants of concern are “moving fast,” Henry said. “To counter this, we continue to be slow and steady and to find our balance, our way to reach those brighter days that are not so far away now.”

As of Monday, COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 303, including 80 in critical care, Henry said.

On average 595 cases of # COVID-19 over the last three days in BC as the provincial trend line continues to turn upward. Active cases now higher since January 10, hospitalizations now over 300 for the first time since January 27. 15 new deaths.

Adrian Dix, the province’s health minister, echoed Henry’s call, saying indoor rallies remain the “main problem” in BC

“If you are thinking of going out for a birthday party or someone invites you to a wedding party somewhere do not go now.”

What is happening all over Canada

3rd wave of COVID-19 hitting more Canadian youth:

Many of the most vulnerable Canadians to COVID-19 have been vaccinated, but most younger Canadians remain vulnerable and hospitals are seeing the consequences. 2:05

As of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Canada had reported 940,929 cases of COVID-19, with 36,100 cases considered active. A CBC News death toll was 22,729.

In Atlantic Canada,Prince Edward Islandreported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, both in people under the age of 19.

Two new cases of # COVID-19 IN # PEI, says Dr. Heather Morrison, a female under 19, who is a close contact of the case last week and a male under 19. This issue is under investigation, but may be related to regional travel.

The island, which has not recorded any COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began, has had eight active cases since Tuesday, officials said.

INNew Scotland, meanwhile, health officials reported a new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Health officials atNew BrunswickANDNewfoundland and Labradorhad not yet provided updated figures for the day.

Ontarioon Tuesday reported 1,546 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths. According to provincial data, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 868, with 324 in intensive care units.

People aged 75 and over in Ontario on Monday began booking their vaccination appointments through a provincial online portal and a call center, while pharmacies in three public health units began administering AstraZeneca photos for 60-year-olds. high.

INQuebec, health officials reported 656 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and four additional deaths. There were 519 hospitalizations in the province, with 113 COVID-19 patients reported being in intensive care units.

In the Prairie provinces,Manitobareported 66 new cases and an additional death on Monday.

Should Canadians Wear N95 Style Masks?

With more sticky COVID-19 variants on the rise, some experts believe the general public in Canada should have N95-style masks, especially now that supply issues are less of a concern. 6:24

Meanwhile, atSaskatchewan, health officials reported 205 new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus and no additional deaths. Concerns about an increasing number of more COVID-19 infectious cases in the Regina area have prompted several school divisions to resume online learning.

INAlberta, health officials on Monday reported 456 new cases and five additional deaths. The update came as Health Minister TylerShandro announced that the province would not move on to the next phase of its reopening, saying this would only happen when hospitalizations are under 300 years old and in a “clear downward trajectory”.

“Today, while hospital admissions are really below 300, they have increased in recent days,” he said Monday. “The decline we saw in January and early February has stopped. Alberta now sits at 280 beds in COVID, which is an increase of 16 from a week ago.”

Across the North, no new cases were reported Monday atNunavut,ofNorthwestern territoriesorYukon.

What is happening around the world

Israeli election workers dressed in full protective gear wait as a COVID-19 patient casts his ballot at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv on Tuesday during Israel’s fourth election in two years. (Yossi Zeliger / AFP / Getty Images)

As of Tuesday morning, more than 123.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll was more than 2.7 million.

INEurope, the French hospital system could face an “unprecedented violent blow” in about three weeks if the country fails to curb its vertical growth in cases, said the president of the French hospital federation.

A senior European Union official has attacked vaccine company AstraZeneca for its massive shortage in dose production for the 27-nation bloc and threatened that any shot produced by them in the EU could be forced to stay there.

Sandra Galina, head of the European Commission’s health sector, told lawmakers on Tuesday that while vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna have largely fulfilled their commitments, “the problem has been AstraZeneca. So it’s a contract that we have a problem with. serious. “

The European Union has been criticized at home and abroad for the slow distribution of the vaccine to citizens, standing at about a third of the blows given to their citizens compared to nations like the United States and the United Kingdom.

Galina said the overwhelming responsibility lies with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was supposed to be the working horse of the car because it is cheaper and easier to transport and was supposed to be delivered in large quantities in the first half of the year.

“We are not receiving even a quarter of such remittances in relation to this issue,” Galina said, stressing that AstraZeneca can expect a response from the EU. “We intend, of course, to take action because, you know, this is an issue that cannot be left unattended.”

The EU has already concluded an advance purchase agreement with the Anglo-Swedish company in August last year for up to 400 million doses.

Germany, meanwhile, is extending its blockade until April 18 and urging citizens to stay home during the Easter holidays in a bid to break a third wave of the pandemic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said as the country competes to vaccinate the population. his.

INAsia-Pacificregion, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has received his first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine as he plans to attend June Seven Group meetings in Britain.

Moon on Tuesday received his blow at a public health office in central Seoul along with his wife and other presidential officials who plan to accompany him during the June 11-13 meetings.

Moon’s office said he felt “comfortable” after taking the shot and complimented the skills of a nurse he said he injected without causing pain. The office said Moon is likely to receive his second dose sometime around mid-May.

South Korean President Moon Jae-on receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a health center in Seoul on Tuesday. (Lee Jin-wook / Yonhap / The Associated Press)

South Korea launched its mass immunization program in February and plans to deliver the first doses to 12 million people during the first half of the year, including the elderly, first-line health workers and people in long-term care settings. .

Officials plan to vaccinate more than 70 percent of the country’s 51 million population by November, which they hope will significantly slow the virus and reduce the risks of economic and social activity.

INAmericas, Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning that an increase in coronavirus cases in Europe could predict a similar increase in the United States. Fauci, the country’s chief infectious disease doctor, is urging Americans to remain vigilant as the nation competes to vaccinate its citizens.

In an interview on ABC Good morning America, Faucisaidhe is “optimistic” about the effectiveness of vaccines and expressed hope that the AstraZeneca vaccine could join the arsenal of inoculations.

He considered it an “unforced error” that the company may have used outdated data in a clinical trial, possibly casting doubt on its effectiveness. But he says Americans should be comforted in knowing that the FDA will conduct an independent review before it is approved for use in the United States.

Uruguay confirmed it had detected the presence of two variants of the coronavirus originating in neighboring Brazil as the small South American nation faces an increase in cases and deaths.

INAfrica, Nigeria suspended Emirates airline from flying in or out of its territory last week after the carrier imposed additional COVID-19 test requirements on passengers from the country, the aviation minister said.

INMiddle East, the UAE said unvaccinated private sector workers in five industries should get a PCR test every two weeks, in a bid to encourage vaccination.

