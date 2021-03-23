Covid-19 has had a serious adverse effect on those awaiting transplants





Covid-19 has had a serious adverse effect on patients awaiting organ transplants, many of whom were forced to whip inside, said the president of the Irish Kidney Association. There was great fear and anxiety about the risks to vulnerable patients contacting the disease, Colin Mackenzie, the organisation’s national president, said on Tuesday. Mr. Mackenzie was speaking at the virtual start of Organ Donor Awareness Week, which runs from March 27 to April 3. The initial medical advice was to bladder. Suddenly people who used to lead a normal life can no longer go to work or socialize, he said. There was fear and anxiety about the risks among patients attending hospitals. This has also been a significant impact on people’s mental health, he said. The Irish Kidney Association was aware of some people on dialysis and others in the transplant community who had died due to Covid-19, he said. Ian ODoherty, 46, of Castletroy, Co Limerick, has been in Mater Hospital since last July, awaiting a heart transplant. He had heart problems at an early age and has been receiving treatment at Mater Hospital for the past 18 years. My heart has come to an end, and now I am at the stage where I can not survive without these cars, he said. It is not an easy path, not only you yourself suffer, your family suffers from anxiety, he said. Speaking at the start of Organ Donor Awareness Week, he said he had not seen his daughter since Christmas. Being stuck here, in a small room 24/7, is very lonely, I miss my daughter a lot, I miss my dog, my surroundings, my comforts, he said. Twice he was preparing for a transplant, only to fall, which he said was very difficult. He hopes the third time will be lucky. I say to myself if I spend a year here waiting for a heart, well please God I gain 20, 30 years of a new life with my daughter and my family, he said. Last year, a total of 190 organ transplants were performed despite the coronavirus pandemic, 84 fewer than in 2019. This included 123 kidney transplants, 37 liver transplants, 16 lung transplants, nine heart transplants, and five pancreas transplants. Of the donors, 28 were alive and 62 were dead. There are between 550 and 600 people on organ transplant waiting lists at any given time.

