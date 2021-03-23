Trans women are often excluded from conversations about violence against women

TORONTO – Lawyers say transgender women are being left out of the conversation about violence against women, to the detriment of all women.

Determining which studies and reports on violence against women involve trans women can be difficult if they do not provide details on how women define the term in relation to the data collected. Trans women can be completely excluded, or marked by one star, as another.

It is challenging to think about who exactly they are talking about, are talking about a specific group of people, or are talking about many different groups of women, Tasmeen Persad, Trans Program Coordinator at 519 Church Street Community Center in Toronto, said in a telephone interview for CTVNews.ca.

A recent report on femicide in Canada found that, between 2016 and 2020, there were only two transgender women killed in the country. But Persad thinks they are not looking for the data.

Are they actively seeking information or not, she said.

By not seeking this data and having no verifiable information, the researchers conducting these reports and studies are leaving trans women out of a conversation that affects all women.

They are not currently actively seeking this information from the beginning trying to be inclusive for all women from the beginning of the conversation, she said. Maybe it comes as a second thought.

The non-inclusion of trans women in the data keeps the violence faced by trans women from the public eye, Persad said.

It is part of the deletion, it is also part of the responsibility, she said. For all inclusion and equality, all of these pieces need to build some kind of enigma.

I always wonder if I am involved in a study when I see a study on women, Abigail Curlew, PhD candidate in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at Carleton University, told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview.

It does not mean that these issues faced by CIS women are irrelevant and that the call of cisgender women after the assassination of Sarah Everard was not sought, Curlew says, but a population of women was left out.

The issues of cis women, of course, are important … some people have been left out, despite often facing much more violence, especially trans women of color said Curlew.

She said she thinks trans women are not included because they are often left out of the very definition of women.

When a cis person often says woman, they mean cis woman by default, she said. Despite cis and trans being descriptive for women, and, like women, cis and trans women are equally in the category of women.

Because of this, Curlew said, trans women are not usually involved in discussions of violence against women, for example, despite facing them as misogyny and transphobia, as well as the violence associated with them.

So that kind of double pressure of oppression, or strangulation or prejudice often results in a lot more violence, Curlew said.

There has been an increase in this kind of violence against trans people around the world, she added.

There is a tremendous outburst of hatred for trans women in particular, and trans men as well, that often goes unnoticed.

According to data collected by Transrespect Versus Transphobia Worldwide (TvT), at least 350 transgender people were killed in 2020, a 6 percent increase over 2019.

Tracking data on the severity of the case becomes difficult because trans women, especially women of color, do not always want to report assaults and harassment to the police.

Trans women are often too scared to go to the police if they are harassed or attacked, Curlew said. Because there is a historical problem with police violence against trans people, especially trans people of color.

Strict definitions described in extensive mud studies and reports further.

These strict definitions about who counts as a woman and who is allowed into the conversation is a form of gender policing, she added.

These kinds of definitions result in the erasure of the violence they face altogether.

The violence we often face is either ignored or put into other categories, Curlew said.

I rarely see trans women in these studies, she added.

The Canadian Women’s Foundation said in a statement that they aim to be gender inclusive in their work to end gender-based violence.

We need more data collection and research as they relate to the experiences of different trans women, gender-based violence and gender injustice. And we need more funding for community-based programs that address their unique needs. A National Action Plan for Gender-Based Violence is working, and we hope it will address the needs of all those affected by gender injustice, including trans women, girls and people, Two Spirit and non-binary, Andrea Gunraj , vice president of public engagement with the Canadian Women’s Foundation, said in a statement.

For Persad, involvement is of paramount importance.

Communities are stronger when we all involve, she said. We need to think about this and think about the historical factors that have brought us to where we are today.

It is important that all women get involved in conversations about violence against women in Canada so that Canadians can see the full scope of the issue at hand.

But who does these studies and reports, are they engaging with communities and do they know when you talk about violence, who really influences that?