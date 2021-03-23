Trans-Tasman Bubbles: Why Covid-19 Can Lead in More Cases

EXPLANATORY: This week Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed that she would announce the date of a trans-Tasman bubble on April 6th.

The bubble would allow people from Australia to come to New Zealand without a two-week stay in a managed secluded hotel.

Free travel from Australia would help revitalize a tourism stagnation industry, providing the country with a much-needed economic boost.

However, it can also have an unintended side effect, it can open up managed isolation and quarantine sites (MICs) for returnees from places where Covid-19 is common, and this worries some experts.

On Tuesday, Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins acknowledged that the Government was aware of the risk and was considering what the future of MIQ would look like.

actual situation

Currently, borders are only open to a few groups, including:

Citizens and permanent residents.

Partners or dependent children of citizens or permanent residents, when the visa is based on this relationship.

Australian citizens or permanent residents normally living in New Zealand.

There are a variety of others critical reasons that allow overseas people to apply to travel to New Zealand, including work and study.

Since the beginning of last year, there have been about 1200 cases of Covid-19 imported from 89 different countries of departure.

Nearly 900 imported cases are from 10 countries, with three representatives from the UK, US and India.

Only 35 imported cases originate in Australia. This is a modest total as about 40 percent of those in MIQ arrive from all over Tasman.

There have been 93 imported cases in the last 30 days. Almost half of them were from India, which saw about 250,000 new cases of Covid-19 in the week of March 15-21. That was for 100,000 last week.

There were seven cases from the US Interestingly, there were only two cases from the UK.

The reason for abandonment in cases from the UK and US is unclear. Thirty days is a relatively small sample size, but there has been a significant decrease in Covid-19 cases in both countries, coinciding with the rapid distribution of vaccines.

In that period there were no cases from Australia. The last one was in January. It is clear that the risk of people coming from Australia here with the virus is very low.

In total, about 125,000 people have passed through the MIQ premises since March last year. Right now there is Available 4500 MIQ rooms and about 4100 of them are occupied.

Rooms are reserved until mid-June.

The danger

The danger, explains epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker, is that the new available rooms may be taken by returnees from Covid hotspots, which in turn increases the risk of outbreaks.

Lynn Grieveson / Editorial through Getty Images A woman crosses barriers outside the Grand Mercure hotel in Britomart, Auckland, New Zealand.

There are 4500 MIQ rooms. Right now, Australian achievements make up about 40 percent (or 1800) of those. (In reality, it is a little less, as there is always a free capacity in the system).

Insert a travel bubble and all those Australian rooms are, in theory, ready to take.

Travelers from any country other than Australia have a greater chance of contracting Covid-19, either from where they live, from others in transit, or from the airports where they pass.

“If we just open that spare capacity, and it fills in the proportions they were currently seeing, then yes, we can expect a lot more cases to reach our limits,” he says. Models Covid-19 Professor Michael Plank.

It is not clear exactly what the government will do with that extra capacity when (or if) the trans-Tasman bubble moves forward. But even if there were not enough demand from citizens or residents, it would be tempting from an economic perspective to allow a greater influx of essential workers or international students, for example.

Hipkins, however, told a news conference Tuesday that 1,800 Australian rooms would not necessarily be made available to other returnees.

That said, even if a small percentage of Australian capacity is made available at MIQ, it is still extra space for returnees from Covid hotspots.

So they say 1800 rooms have been vacated and 450 of them have since been made available, which still increases the potential for new cases on our shores. Travelers from Australia just do not bring Covid-19 here right now.

Dru / sende AARON See how the UK variant compares to the original Covid-19 variant.

Solution

I think we need to make sure we just do not have a massive increase in the number of people coming from countries where the Covid-19 rate is very high, says Plank.

To this Baker warns: We must think of the unintended consequences.

We need to understand that the risk to New Zealand increases with the number of people coming from those countries [with numerous cases].

On Wednesday, Hipkins stressed that the Government will have to increase the capacity of the MIQ contingent it holds, just in case something goes wrong while the trans-Tasman bubble is operational.

This could mean keeping some, or even all, of those Australian rooms available as a security policy if you suddenly have to isolate Kiwis, stuck or returned, from Australia. This, in theory, should reduce any increase in risk.

Dissemination of vaccines to border workers should also provide further isolation against outbreaks.

At first glance it would seem that it was a concern for the MIQ worker who tested positive on Monday to be vaccinated.

However, it is important to remember that this is only one case. AND suggest the latest data from the UK the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine not only reduces the risk of serious disease, but also provides protection against transmission.