



Rishi Sunak will cut the bureaucracy involved in inheritance tax in the UK and tighten tax rules for second-time property owners as the Treasury today released a series of consultations and reports on what Whitehall is calling “tax day”. The measures will see the government reduce the paperwork and other bureaucracy required of people with smaller properties – up to about 1 million – when it comes to inheritance tax. Read more: Hidden cuts in Rishi Sunak Budget to deliver ‘second savings’, says IFS There will also be a blow to people who falsely claim to vacate their second vacation property to pay less tax. Many vacation leavers are required to pay business rates, instead of council tax, and can claim tax relief of up to 100 percent. Treasury said today’s changes “will ensure that property owners who are not genuine businesses are unable to reduce their tax liability by declaring that a property is available for let, but make little or no real effort to released it actually. “ Sunak will not start any comprehensive UK capital gains tax consultations, pension contributions or National Insurance for the self-employed as previously speculated. The focus is broader on ways to cut tax evasion schemes, tax bill time and new qualifications for tax professionals, along with changes to inheritance tax. Treasury Minister Jesse Norman said: “We are making these announcements in order to increase transparency, discipline and the possibility of tax policy making. Before the Open newspaper: Start your day with City View podcasts and key market data “These measures will help us update and digitize the UK tax system, tackle tax evasion and fraud, among other things.” A review will also begin on taxing self-employed people in real time, such as employees, to stop people from “bowing and breaking the rules”. Self-employed workers pay taxes in large installments two or three times a year, unlike employees who received it from their regular wages through PAYE. Read more: Bulb calls on Treasury to remove VAT on green products before ‘tax day’ Tom Selby, senior analyst at stock agent AJ Bell, said tax day was “the dampest of teams”. “While reforms to modernize the way taxes are administered in the UK, to reduce the burden of inheritance taxes on non-taxable assets and to deal with tax evasion are all commendable, this feels like a missed opportunity. to address some very obvious defects in the system, ”he said.





