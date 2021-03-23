The EU-China agreement reverses after just-in-time sanctions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Less than three months after it was agreed, progress to pass an EU-China deal giving European companies better access to Chinese markets has been sharply reversed following first-level sanctions.

File in file: An escort crosses EU and China flags in front of EU-China High Level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Hostel in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS / Jason Lee

China on Monday blacklisted five members of the European Parliament and its human rights subcommittee in response to Brussels sanctions against Chinese officials accusing them of human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Parliament, whose approval is required by China Comprehensive Investment Agreement (CAI), canceled a meeting Tuesday to discuss the agreement in protest.

The center-left Socialists and Democrats, the second largest group of parliaments, said the lifting of Chinese sanctions was a condition for entering into CAI talks.

There must be a solution to these sanctions before we get back to the ordinary business of it, said Bernd Lange, the German Social Democrat who chairs the parliaments’ trade committee.

Lawmakers across the political spectrum had already raised concerns about forced labor in China, with some saying it must ratify the International Labor Organization conventions on the issue before the investment agreement is approved.

Reinhard Buetikofer, chairman of the parliament of the Chinese delegation who is among the sanctioned, said the deal had appeared set for approval in a year, during the six-month French EU presidency.

French President Emmanuel Macron backed Germany’s push for the EU-China deal late last year, but can now look at the deal differently ahead of a potentially difficult presidential election in April-May 2022, Buetikofer said.

The fate of this deal is highly questionable, he said

France on Tuesday summoned China’s ambassador for unacceptable insults and Beijing sanctions.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China supported cooperation, not confrontation.

The European side can not expect, on the one hand, to talk about cooperation and gain an advantage while on the other hand harm China’s interests with sanctions, she said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.

The investment deal was hailed last year as a means to provide better access for European companies to Chinese markets and to correct unbalanced economic ties.

Growing suspicions about this could push the EU more towards a stronger US stance on China and accelerate an EU push to arm itself against what it sees as unfair trade practices.

These include laws designed to enforce greater reciprocity in public tenders, to control state-owned enterprises in the EU market, and potentially to ban the import of goods produced from forced labor.

Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of the Brussels-based commercial tank ECIPE, said Beijing was telling the EU to decide between proceeding with the CAI and waiving its sanctions or facing the loss of Chinese growth opportunities.

China should not be opened. This is the message. It represents a clear choice, he said.

UN rights activists and experts say at least one million Muslim Uighurs are being held in camps in the far western region of Xinjiang. Activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labor and sterilization.

China denies human rights abuses in Xinjiang and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.