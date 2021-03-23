SDLPsearch on RT for deportation from Claire Byrne Live United Ireland





SDLP has filed a formal complaint to RT over its expulsion from Claire Byrne Live United Ireland debut on Monday evening. that party claims to have contacted the program on many occasions before the broadcast but was not given an opportunity to participate. The contribution of former SDLP leader John Hume and Vice President Seamus Mallon to the peace process was mentioned by a number of guests on the 90-minute special program, but there was no representative from the party itself, or any elected representative from Northern Ireland nationalist position. Taoiseach Michel Martin, Tnaiste Leo Varadkar, Sinn Fin president Mary Lou McDonald, former taoiseach John Bruton, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, DUP MP Gregory Campbell, rugby player Andrew Trimble, GAA expert Joe Brolly and loyal activist Jam Bryson were among those attending SDLP MLA Matthew OToole has written to RT CEO Dee Forbes, current news and affairs chief Jon Williams and current affairs chief David Nally to express the disappointment and concern of the parties to be expelled. Mr O’Toole said the exclusion of the SDLPs was a worrying sign that RT was ignoring key aspects of the most important debate in Irish politics currently. In the letter to the top executives of RT, Mr. OToole wrote: It is no coincidence that the speaker after the speaker in last night’s program quoted, or quoted directly, John Hume and Seamus Mallon. So, you can understand our disappointment that none of our current representatives were allowed to articulate our distinctive position, which unlike the others relies on the principles of reconciliation, pluralism and the values ​​of European social democracy. Our absence left others to quote us in aid of their arguments, but saw us there to speak for ourselves and for the people throughout this island. The letter added: To imply that one party represents all of northern nationalism, and another party represents all of the progressive middle ground, is fundamentally wrong, and we will not let it stand. The SDLP contacted Claire Byrne Live on several occasions last Friday and Monday seeking space to represent the parties’ position, the letter said. When we finally spoke with the Deputy Editor on Monday 22 March, it was accepted that our participation could have been requested, but we were not contacted again, added Mr OToole, an MLA for South Belfast. The letter went on to say: We warmly welcome the breadth of guests in the program, including a variety of unionist and non-constitutional experiences and perspectives. But a new viewer in this debate would have left the impression that there is a monolithic voice about the northern prospect of pro-unity. Its not. We have set up a New Ireland Commission precisely to cure and shape this debate in a way that is rooted in our party values ​​values ​​that were repeatedly quoted by others in absentia, but with the challenges of this century in our minds. An RT spokesman said: I can confirm that we have received correspondence and will respond directly to SDLP. Online Editors

