Newcastle University: Strengthening the UK Net Supply Chain – India Education, Education News India, Education News

Newcastle University is leading a national program where companies will benefit from a $ 28.5 million investment in the latest equipment to help them achieve the UK’s net ambitions.

The investment by Electric Revolution Management, in UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), is providing a critical financial boost to nine structures located across the UK.

The $ 28.5 million investment in new equipment, which will become operational later this year, builds on existing capacity and fills gaps in the UK’s current capacity.

The investment will enable the construction of a competitive electrification supply chain in a variety of sectors, including industry, transport and energy.

Essential It is essential that the UK understands the ability to lead in securing supply chains to electrify multiple modes of transport

Professor Brian Walker

New equipment

The new equipment consists of:

Assembly lines for power electronics and electric cars at North East Innovation Center, Sunderland.

An integrated electrical impeller and power accelerator at the Power Grid Demonstration Center, University of Strathclyde.

A high frequency coil production and magnetic test structure at the University of Nottingham.

An electrical electronics reliability and failure analysis structure and an excellent hub of electric cars at the University of Warwick.

An extensive electronic power component electronic line of the pilot line at the University of Swansea.

A production line for sintered recycled magnets at the University of Birmingham.

A prototype structure for ceramic and copper elements and sub-assemblies for integrated modules at the Newport Composite Semiconductor Composite Catapult.

Led by Newcastle University, this investment will play a vital role in bringing together a network across the UK with more than 30 academic, research and technology organizations.

The network gives businesses the opportunity to develop production process technologies and industrialize the processes required for high-level Electronics, Machinery and Power Management (Power Electronics, Machinery and Machines), while reducing risk by exchanging expertise, technical advice and facilities. .

Professor Brian Walker, Vice-Chancellor, Research Strategy and Resources at Newcastle University, said: “We are pleased to be leading the national project of Managing the Centers for Industrial Revolution (DER-IC).

Support from UKRI allows us to bring to life a vision that was conceived by colleagues from across the UK and connects the UK’s best research and development across PEMD.

It is essential that the UK understands the ability to lead the way in securing supply chains to electrify multiple modes of transport if we are to maintain our production capacity and meet our targets for electric vehicles by 2030 and zero carbon by 2050. ”

Regional centers

Four Regional Industrialization Centers in the North East, Scotland, South-West and Wales and the Midlands will coordinate and build the UK national capacity to deliver sustainable long-term growth on the road to net zero.

Together they will help businesses increase the use of electric vehicles and machinery across a range of industries and transportation systems to increase the UK supply chain.

Rachel Chambers, Chief Operations Officer for DER-IC North East, said the North East is in a unique position to support the UK’s ambitious goal of net carbon zero given its electrification capability.

Support for the North East LEP and Sunderland Councils has been essential to the establishment of the North East DER-IC.

We are working closely with our industry partners to accelerate supply chain growth by developing and scaling production capability, while also supporting capacity development, inbound investment, re-shoring and company investments in the UK.

DER-IC partners in the Northeast include the University of Sheffield (including the Advanced Production Research Center), the Center for Process Innovation, the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, TWI, the University of Northumbria, and the University of Teesside.

Alan Welby, Director of Innovation at Northeast LEP, said: This investment in the region puts the North East at the center of the UK’s PEMD supply chain.

We have businesses, knowledge and partnerships to accelerate significant global growth and seize opportunities from global transition to clean technology and electrification.

Newcastle University is the world leader in this space and government support for the University to coordinate the national network of centers demonstrates their leadership role.

Switching from fossil fuels

This investment will have applications in all sectors of transport, industry and energy, all with the aim of moving away from fossil fuels.

Alan Johnson, Nissan Vice President of Manufacturing UK, said: In September, the 100% electric Nissan LEAF reached 500,000 sales worldwide and was built in Sunderland.

Developing a competitive supply chain is essential for this growing sector, so we welcome this funding for the Electrical Revolution Industrialization Centers, including one in the Northeast.