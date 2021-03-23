The EU will lift country exemptions for curb vaccine export brakes

Photography: Gabriel Kuchta / Getty Images Photography: Gabriel Kuchta / Getty Images

Deliveries of European Union vaccines to the rest of the world could face severe disruptions under stricter rules to be unveiled on Wednesday.

The current EU export regime guarantees that supplies to around 90 countries will not be cut off, and also provides protection for such companies Pfizer Inc. AND Moderna Inc. who have fulfilled their commitments in Europe. Under stricter restrictions being drafted in Brussels, both of those exceptions could be lifted, a senior EU official said.

This could hit countries from the Gulf to Canada, as the EU is one of the largest producers of coronavirus vaccines in the world. The move marks a new escalation in the EU battle to secure supplies. The executive wing of the bloc could potentially block all exports to countries that do not respond to you, with the UK a key target.

The new rules will not affect deliveries to Covax, a global program to help lower-income nations receive vaccines.

So far, European efforts have focused on AstraZeneca Plc, which failed to deliver more than half of the promised doses for the first quarter. The bloc has begun negotiations with the UK on how to separate Astra production from a new plant that will be put into circulation in the Netherlands in the coming weeks, with the EU insisting it should take the lion’s share, according to two officials. BE.

The EU is already threatening to block deliveries of vaccines to the UK if it cannot reach an agreement.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said all countries “are fighting the same pandemic” and his government “will continue to work with our European partners to deliver vaccines.”

“We in this country do not believe in blockades of any kind, of vaccines or vaccine materials,” he told a news conference in London. “It’s not something this country would dream of getting involved in. I’m encouraged by some of the things I’ve heard from the continent in the same sense.”

In the EU, there is growing concern about another wave of spiral infections and pandemic deaths that will force governments to impose even more economic pain on their hit economies.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel ordered a complete blockade for five days during Easter following negotiations with state leaders that went deep into the night. France and Italy have also tightened restrictions on activity in a bid to bring the virus under control.

The new controls are intended to make it easier to stop shipments from the EU if producers have not met their European commitments.

But the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, will also consider vaccination rates in each country that requires vaccines.

This “qualitative” review will apply to requirements not only from non-compliant manufacturers, such as AstraZeneca, and are intended to prevent future defects. This means that export requests from companies such as Pfizer and Moderna may be looking for rejections, an official said, declining to be identified.

The principle of ‘Justice’

The original EU mechanism for authorizing the export of vaccines, introduced in January, excluded about 90 countries, many of which were poorer nations.

Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday that the emphasis was on “justice” when it comes to distributing critical photos.

“We would proceed with a comprehensive assessment of the overall situation, of supply materials, of investment, but also how these exports have actually ended if you look at the figures over the last two months,” he said.

Talks have shown some progress, with both sides already discussing what the area of ​​a compromise will look like, according to an official who asked not to be identified because the process is private.

Some of the issues raised have been what the reciprocal relationship should look like; whether a vaccine-sharing arrangement should contain the final or component dose; and whether to consider initial investment in the development process.

– With the help of Alex Morales, Emily Ashton and Kait Bolongaro

