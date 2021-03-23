Punjab and Rajasthan urge Center to further expand Covid-19 vaccination network





Punjab and Rajasthan on Tuesday urged the central government to further expand the age criteria for Covid-19 vaccination although the two states cite two different reasons behind such a prayer. As Punjab called for an expansion of the vaccine coverage network due to an increase in the country caused by the UK version of the SARS-CoV-2 variant, Rajasthan wants it on the ground for the economically productive new generation to be exposed to the world of outside while taking out for work. Read also | Those over 45 can get the Covid-19 vaccine from April 1 With 81% of the genome of 401 sequenced samples between 1 January and 10 March – becoming positive for the new Covid-19 variant in the UK, Punjab Prime Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand vaccination ambition for covered those younger than 60 years years since the mutant in the UK was found to be infecting more young people. Stressing the need for urgent vaccination opening for a larger part of the population, Singh said the process needed to be speeded up as experts had found that the existing Covishield vaccine was just as effective against the UK variant – B.1.1.7. The call from the Punjab Prime Minister came after the head of the Covid states expert committee, KK Talwar, a former professor at AIIMS Delhi and a former director of PGI Chandigarh, praised Singh for spreading the new variant in the state, which has been witnessed an increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. Each of the past six days, Punjab reported more than 2,000 new cases as the numbers broke 1,000 on March 5th. The state is also proving a high mortality rate from Covid. Read also 81% of 401 Punjab Covid-19 examples show UK variant, CM Amarinder Singh urges PM to expand vaccine ambition On the other hand, the Prime Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, demanded the removal of the age limit for vaccination, citing the opinion of the prominent heart surgeon Devi Shetty for vaccination of those in the age group 24-45 who move out for work and can turn into super distributors . “The age limit on vaccination should be removed. I am calling on the Center to make more vaccines available to states so that the second wave of Covid-19 can be treated. If the epidemic escalates resulting in a blockage next, it would be detrimental to people’s livelihoods, Gehlot said in a series of tweets. -19 pic.twitter.com/K5L4HyOeth Ashok Gehlot (@ ashokgehlot51) March 23, 2021







