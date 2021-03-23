Exclusive: Pakistan buys 1 million doses of vaccines from China – minister

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan has purchased more than 1 million doses of Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics COVID-19, its first purchase by any manufacturer that had previously relied on donations, the government said on Tuesday.

File in file: A health worker undergoes a medical examination after receiving a dose of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine (COVID-19), donated from China, to a vaccination center in Peshawar, Pakistan February 3, 2021. REUTERS / Fayaz Aziz / File Photo

The shootings will be delivered this month, with talks under way for another 7 million doses from the same companies.

The country is experiencing a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections has recorded 633,741 cases of coronavirus and nearly 14,000 deaths, with 3,270 infections and 72 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Imran Khan came out positive on Saturday.

We have purchased 1 million 60,000 doses of Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines, Asad Umar, the minister in charge of pandemic operations, told Reuters. We will receive the shipment before the end of March.

We want them to deliver those 7 million by the end of April, but they have not yet confirmed that. They may have some supply issues, Umar added.

Pakistan is currently vaccinating healthcare workers on the front line and citizens over the age of 60 for free using over 1 million doses of Sinopharm donated by China.

Pakistan has so far relied on such donations and allocations from the scheme supported by the World Health Organization COVAX / GAVI for poor countries.

The first COVAX / GAVI group with up to 4 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine would be delivered to Pakistan this month, Umar said, adding that it was delayed due to issues the vaccine was facing worldwide.

Pakistan is aiming to vaccinate about 70 million people out of its 220 million population to achieve sufficient community immunity. Countries 100 million under the age of 18 are not yet required to be vaccinated.

With 45 million to be covered by COVAX / GAVI provisions, Umar said Pakistan would have to take care of about 25 million people.

Pakistan, one of the first countries in the world to allow private imports of COVID-19 vaccines for sale on the open market, has already received a batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine and also expects to receive a special CanSino group this week for commercial sales.

Authorities expect the richest Pakistanis to buy their vaccination shots through this route, but commercial vaccine administration has not yet begun as the government resolves pricing issues.

Transparency International has raised concerns about the private sale of vaccines in a letter to the Prime Minister, saying it would cause inequality and open the door to corruption.

Authorities have proposed a price of Rs 8,449 ($ 54.30) per pack of two Sputnik V injections and $ 4,225 ($ 27.15) per injection for Convidecia, which will be CanSinos.

Under a government-approved mechanism, the trade price for an imported vaccine will add 40% of the value up to the discounted cost, with another 15% for retailers or hospitals.

Umar said the proposed prices were being revised as importers of Sputnik Vs had some concerns, but added that he did not see it changing.