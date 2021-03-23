International
Exclusive: Pakistan buys 1 million doses of vaccines from China – minister
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan has purchased more than 1 million doses of Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics COVID-19, its first purchase by any manufacturer that had previously relied on donations, the government said on Tuesday.
The shootings will be delivered this month, with talks under way for another 7 million doses from the same companies.
The country is experiencing a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections has recorded 633,741 cases of coronavirus and nearly 14,000 deaths, with 3,270 infections and 72 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
Prime Minister Imran Khan came out positive on Saturday.
We have purchased 1 million 60,000 doses of Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines, Asad Umar, the minister in charge of pandemic operations, told Reuters. We will receive the shipment before the end of March.
We want them to deliver those 7 million by the end of April, but they have not yet confirmed that. They may have some supply issues, Umar added.
Pakistan is currently vaccinating healthcare workers on the front line and citizens over the age of 60 for free using over 1 million doses of Sinopharm donated by China.
Pakistan has so far relied on such donations and allocations from the scheme supported by the World Health Organization COVAX / GAVI for poor countries.
The first COVAX / GAVI group with up to 4 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine would be delivered to Pakistan this month, Umar said, adding that it was delayed due to issues the vaccine was facing worldwide.
Pakistan is aiming to vaccinate about 70 million people out of its 220 million population to achieve sufficient community immunity. Countries 100 million under the age of 18 are not yet required to be vaccinated.
With 45 million to be covered by COVAX / GAVI provisions, Umar said Pakistan would have to take care of about 25 million people.
Pakistan, one of the first countries in the world to allow private imports of COVID-19 vaccines for sale on the open market, has already received a batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine and also expects to receive a special CanSino group this week for commercial sales.
Authorities expect the richest Pakistanis to buy their vaccination shots through this route, but commercial vaccine administration has not yet begun as the government resolves pricing issues.
Transparency International has raised concerns about the private sale of vaccines in a letter to the Prime Minister, saying it would cause inequality and open the door to corruption.
Authorities have proposed a price of Rs 8,449 ($ 54.30) per pack of two Sputnik V injections and $ 4,225 ($ 27.15) per injection for Convidecia, which will be CanSinos.
Under a government-approved mechanism, the trade price for an imported vaccine will add 40% of the value up to the discounted cost, with another 15% for retailers or hospitals.
Umar said the proposed prices were being revised as importers of Sputnik Vs had some concerns, but added that he did not see it changing.
Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Gareth Jones and Alison Williams
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]