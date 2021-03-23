India part of regional, international peace process in Afghanistan: Foreign Minister Atmar

(Eds: Update with new data)

New Delhi, March 23 (PTI) India is part of the regional and international consensus building process for bringing peace to Afghanistan and Kabul is seeking a bigger role for New Delhi for it, said Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar on Tuesday.

At a news conference, he also said it was entirely up to India to decide on its approach to the Taliban, noting that the mature policies pursued by New Delhi could always place emphasis on any kind of contact with the entity provided it to serve the peace process.

The Afghan foreign minister also said President Ashraf Ghani was willing to make “political sacrifices” by holding early presidential elections if the Taliban accepted a political solution to the peaceful resolution of the Afghan issue.

The Afghan Foreign Minister arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit and he has already held extensive talks with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval covering a range of key issues including the Afghan peace process.

Atmar said the forthcoming Afghan peace talks in Turkey will focus on a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, political solutions in line with the vision acceptable to the Afghan people and regional and international guarantees for a solution.

He said India has a legitimate interest in peace and stability in the region.

“There are those out there who have threatened not only Afghanistan but India as well. As a legitimate partner in peace we are seeking a greater role for India. Sustainable peace in Afghanistan will depend on national, regional and international consensus … “India is part of building regional and international consensus,” he said.

Asked about indications of improving relations between India and Pakistan, he said Afghanistan would “fully welcome” any political move to reduce tensions and resolve conflicts.

Asked about India’s approach to the Taliban, the Afghan foreign minister said the issue did not figure in his talks with Indian leaders.

“We have not discussed any kind of Indian approach to the Taliban. We fully leave it to India to make that decision,” he said.

Atmar also said Jaishankar has confirmed to him that he will attend the next Asia-Istanbul Heart Process meeting in Dushanbe on March 30th.

The Heart of Asia Process in Istanbul is an initiative started about 10 years ago to bring peace to Afghanistan.

Asked about violence against minorities in his country, he said it is not persecution of minorities, but general violence targeting people in the country.

Referring to Chabahar port, he said it will not be just a changing game for Afghanistan but for the whole region.

In Atmar talks with NSA Doval, the Afghan foreign ministry said the two sides discussed the latest developments in the Afghan peace process and political, economic and security co-operation between the two countries.

In talks, Atmar discussed the Afghan government’s “peace plan” for the success of peace negotiations, he said in a statement.

“He said the plan would pave the way for a lasting peace based on the will of the Afghan people and strengthen Afghanistan ‘s role as a bridge for connection and co – operation between the countries of the region and the international community,” the Afghan foreign ministry said.

“The foreign minister added that the Islamic Republic was the only structure that could maintain the equal participation of citizens for internal peace and cohesion and prevent the return of terrorist groups to Afghanistan necessary for regional balance and stability,” she added.

Regarding the existence of terrorist groups and networks in the region, Atmar said the severance of ties between the Taliban and terrorist clothing was one of the group’s commitments and a fundamental condition for the success of peace talks that could allow the Taliban to return to political and civilian life. .

According to the statement, Doval said unity among Afghans and consensus at regional and international levels were essential factors in achieving lasting peace.

The Taliban and the Afghan government are holding direct talks to end the 19-year war that has killed tens of thousands of people and devastated parts of the country.

India has been a key player in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested $ 2 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has supported a peace process and national reconciliation which is led by Afghanistan, owned by Afghanistan and controlled by Afghanistan.

Atmar also met with a number of former Indian ambassadors in Kabul and discussed the peace process and the strengthening of people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan.

Underlining India’s critical role in regional peace-building efforts, he stressed that lasting peace in Afghanistan can only be achieved through a political solution that stems from the will of the Afghans and is widely supported by countries in the region and the international community.

Atmar also stressed that preserving the achievements of the last twenty years, especially pluralism, civil and political rights and democratic structures, including elections, were essential preconditions for achieving a nationally accepted solution leading to lasting peace in Afghanistan, according to Afghan foreign ministry. MPB PTI ANB ANB

