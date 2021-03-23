Our year of Covid-19 in Cornwall in number

Figures have revealed the continuing impact of the coronavirus in Cornwall, a year after Boris Johnson told the nation for the first time to stay home after the pandemic.

Over the past 12 months, Covid-19 – this invisible killer, as the Prime Minister described in his national address – has been stamped on the death certificates of more than 140,000 people in the UK, either as the root cause or as a contributing factor.

Worldwide, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 2.65 million people.

Closer to home, hundreds of families in Cornwall have experienced the heartbreak of losing a loved one to Covid-19; while others have lost jobs, seen businesses closed, or suffered devastating loneliness to isolate themselves from friends and close relationships.

Scroll down to see our Covid-19 year in Cornwall, in numbers.

Dead

From the start of the pandemic until March 12, 2021, a total of 563 people in Cornwall had died from either Covid-19 or the virus as a contributing cause.

Of these, 327 died in hospital, 200 in care homes, 34 in their own homes and two in a hostel.

During that time, 7,833 people in Cornwall had died from all causes, meaning about one in 14 of all deaths were caused or contributed by the virus (7.2 percent).

The week ending March 13, 2020 marked the first four deaths from Covid-19 recorded in Cornwall.

But the worst period in the crisis came during the second wave of the pandemic, during the week ending January 29, 2021, when there were 54 deaths of patients suffering from Covid-19.

Infections

In Cornwall, people started being tested positive for the virus during the first week of March 2020.

During the first wave, the infection rate peaked at 23.26 infections per 100,000 population during the last week of April, before the blockage caused infections to fall – up to a weekly minimum of 0.52 infections per 100,000 in mid-July.

But as people began to mingle more freely during the summer months, the rate of infection began to rise once again.

During the week ending Oct. 28, 50.54 per 100,000 people were infected with the virus, and this continued to rise, to a rate of 84.12 per 100,000 Cornwall population in the week ending Nov. 11.

But then the rate began to fall again – even though it was rising rapidly in most of the rest of the country – to a minimum of 18.89 per 100,000 people in the week ending December 9th.

However, the rate then began to rise once again at a dizzying rate, to 63.66 and then 276.32 over the next two weeks, before reaching a peak of 342.43 per 100,000 people during the week ending January 6th.

Since then, the latest blockade has caused the infection rate to drop – and it stood at 13.29 per 100,000 people during the week ending March 10th.

The good news is that as of March 7, 47.5 percent of Cornwall’s adult population had been vaccinated against Covid-19 – a total of 237,396 people.

hospital

At the height of the second wave, on January 30, there were 159 hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients in hospitals run by the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust and the Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

This was 16.8 percent of all beds available.

Meanwhile, the number of fan beds in use in the area peaked on January 19 and 20, and again on February 5, when 15 of them were occupied by Covid-19 patients.

Across hospitals in England, more than 5,000 critical care beds per day were occupied during the last week of January 2021.

That compares to about 3,000 a day during the same week in 2020 and 2019.



Business and employment

Covid-19 has had a far-reaching effect on everyone in Cornwall, even those lucky enough to avoid getting infected with the virus, or to see her sick family and friends.

Coronavirus has seen stores and businesses forced to close for long periods of time – some permanently – as thousands are placed in the oven or asked to work from home.

In Cornwall the number of people claiming unemployment benefits almost doubled between last March, when the first blockade began, and November 2020, rising from 9,541 to 18,491.

These figures are a combination of Jobseekers Allowance (JSA) and Universal Credit (UC) applicants who fall into UC seeking job conditioning.

They show that before the pandemic, only 2.9 percent of Cornwall’s working-age population were claiming unemployment benefits.

By November, this had risen to 5.6 percent.

Meanwhile, across the UK as a whole, the level of redundancies has risen as companies have increasingly been forced to lay off workers.

In March 2020, the surplus level was at 3.9 surplus per 1,000 employees.

By October, it had peaked at 14.2 per 1,000 employees, which was even higher than at the peak of the financial clash of 2008 and 2009, when it reached 12.2 per 1,000 employees.

With up to 8.9 million people at work, and many businesses unable to trade as normal, the average number of working hours per week per person fell by more than six hours.

The figure fell from an average of 32.3 working hours per week, per person between April and June 2019, to 25.9 in the same three months of 2020 – the lowest since 2008.

The hospitality and food industry – which includes pubs, hotels and restaurants – was hit hardest, with a 54 per cent drop in average weekly working hours.

Meanwhile, the high street was struggling even before the pandemic, due to the growing number of people choosing to shop online or visit retail out-of-town parks that offer free parking.

But Covid-19 has massively accelerated the destruction of many retail businesses.

In 2019, 43 companies failed, affecting 2,051 stores and 46,506 employees.

Last year, 54 enterprises collapsed, affecting more than twice as many stores (5,214) and more than doubling the number of employees (109,407).

High street chains that have fallen into administration over the past year include Debenhams – the UK’s oldest retail chain – Arcadia, Go Outdoors, Victoria’s Secret, Oasis and Spicers.

Meanwhile, money poured into coronavirus support schemes – such as paying the wages of frantic workers – has pushed public sector debt to levels not seen since the early 1960s.

At the end of January 2021, net public sector debt accounted for 97.9 percent of UK GDP (gross domestic product) – up from 84.4 percent at the end of March 2020.

Again, this is even higher than the first figure during the 2008/09 financial collision, with public sector debt rising from 34.2 per cent of GDP at the end of March 2008 to 49.7 per cent a year later.

A year later

Today, March 23, 2021, marks one year of war against Covid-19.

It was on this day last year that a Mr. The grim Johnson told the nation: “Stay home, protect our NHS and save lives.”

Marie Curie – an end-of-life charity – has planned a national day of reflection, which will include a minute of silence at noon, followed by a bell.

This evening, at 20:00, people are encouraged to stand on the doorstep of their homes with telephones, candles and torches, to symbolize a memorial lantern. Many prominent buildings will also be illuminated.

Marie Curies chief executive Matthew Reed said: “Last year has been one of the most traumatic and unifying in modern history.

With so many of us losing someone close, our shared sense of loss is incomparable to anything felt by this generation.

Many of us have not been able to say a real goodbye or comfort our family, friends and colleagues in their grief.

We must acknowledge and acknowledge that we are not alone.



That is why it is important for all of us to come together to reflect on our collective loss, to celebrate the lives of special people who are no longer here, to support those who are miserable, and to look to a much brighter future. .

A government spokesman said: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy and our condolences go to all those who have lost a loved one.

This global pandemic has challenged health systems around the world, and our priority has always been to save lives, with an informed approach from the latest advice from our expert scientists.

We are making tremendous progress through the extension of vaccinations as we fight to get life back to normal, with more than 24 million people taking their first dose. At the same time our world-leading genomic capabilities are helping countries identify new variants.

The government has always been clear that it will have the opportunity to see, analyze and reflect on all aspects of Covid-19 and this will include an independent investigation in a timely manner.

