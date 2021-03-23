Jamal Khashoggi Investigation: UN Special Rapporteur Agns Callamard says senior Saudi official issued death threat against her for role in Khashoggi investigation





Callamard told the Guardian in an interview reported on Tuesday that she had been informed by UN colleagues in January 2020 that a senior Saudi official had threatened to “take care”, an alleged threat that, she said, she and others realized meant a threat to her life.

A spokeswoman for Callamard’s office, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, confirmed her comments to CNN on Tuesday.

The Saudi government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Outgoing Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary killings published a report of almost 100 pages in June 2019 who concluded that there was “credible evidence” that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials were responsible for Khashoggi’s assassination.

Khashoggi had written a number of columns open to the Washington Post criticizing the Saudi regime. Callamard told the Guardian her colleagues said they witnessed the threats during a summit in January 2020 with Geneva-based Saudi diplomats and Saudi officials visiting and “understood” them as a “death threat”. She was one of the visiting Saudi officials who claimed to have received phone calls from individuals willing to “take care of her”, she said. CNN has not been able to independently support Callamard’s exchange account. In addition to allegedly threatening her life, Saudi officials also made allegations that she had received money from Qatar and widely criticized her investigation into the murder, she said, according to her colleagues who were present. In the interview, Callamard called it “a case where the United Nations was actually very strong on the issue” adding that he “made it clear to the Saudi delegation that this was absolutely inappropriate and that there was an expectation that this would not went on. “ Callamard concluded that “those threats do not work for me”, adding that they “did not stop me from acting in a way that I think is the right thing to do”. She is set to take on a new role this month as Secretary-General for Amnesty International, having held her role at the UN since 2016.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos