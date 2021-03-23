One year since the first UK blockade

If we were transported exactly at this time last year, it was hard to understand how widely our lives were on the verge of change.

While we were already encouraged to work from home, if possible, just a few days away on March 23, 2020 this turned into England’s first blockade as Covid-19 issues escalated.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation by 10 Downing Street setting out new emergency measures to control the spread of the coronavirus in England

“From this evening on I must give the British people a very simple instruction – you must stay home.

With these words, on March 23, the Prime Minister started the first Covid-19 blockade and changed all our lives.

Many jobs were left desolate, schools closed to everyone except vulnerable children and key workers, and city centers took on a frightening quality as shops, pubs, and restaurants closed to the public.







The nation was also being told of new broad police powers to fine people who ignored the instruction to go only for essential food and supplies or outdoor exercises and families were tragically separated.

A brawl was taking place with the military to set up an NHS Nightingale hospital in London, which was ready to pick up people if local hospitals were to be overloaded.

High Desert Road in Sheerness on the first day of the second national coronavirus blockade

The first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Kent appeared in early March at a Maidstone Studios-based business, and in the weeks that followed, an undecided nation began buying food and toilet supplies panic, leading to bare shelves. .

With the announcement of Boris Johnsons the High Streets of Swales were turned into ghost towns.

Stephen Jackson, from Teynham, owns vintage Jacksonwood tea rooms on Sheerness High Street and was forced to try and adapt.

It has been a disaster. An absolute disaster, the 61-year-old said a year from the first block.

Weve probably only been open about three months over the past year and had to try to find a way to pay 800 in monthly costs.

Stephen Jackson from Jacksonwood Tea Rooms on Sheerness High Street

We initially received a grant of 10,000 from the government and an additional 1,300 in December for the second blockade, but nothing since. How should we survive with this?

Unlike other countries, I just can’t offer trips when people come for the vintage experience. We rely on incoming visitors but this has stopped after numerous blockages.

I can not see how we will survive this, but I will try my best when we reopen. Luckily I have a very understanding owner, but many other sites will not be so lucky.

You seem to give up. I do not know if I expect to return to it or not.

There have been moments of hope throughout the year. One of these was the so-called Super Saturday where pubs, restaurants and lounges were allowed to reopen.

“We have not earned any income in the last year from the kiosk …”

Throughout August, we were encouraged to Eat Out to Help a government scheme that offers discounted meals to give a boost to pubs and restaurants.

But with growing cases and hundreds of students being sent home from school, a stalemate ensued in November, before the Tier system set Kent at the toughest level of restrictions – first Tier 3, then 4 stricter just days before. Christmas. Shops and non-essential locations were closed once again.

In January, the third blockade went into effect.

Stephen has owned the business for two and a half years and says that despite uncertainty about the future of the stores, High Street will survive.

The pubs were one of the worst-hit places, with the music pub for a long time Ypres Tavern in Sitingbourne forced to close its doors.

Twins Henry & Oliver Dakin take over Neptunes Beach Cafe, Shellness Road, Leysdown before coronavirus blockade

In December, the West Street site hit its doors. He was known for his live music.

Henry Eakin and his twin brother Oliver, both 23, had planned to reopen a Leysdown kiosk on Mars before the pandemic hit.

“We had loads planned for a big opening on Mars – fun, clowning a bird show, but everything was canceled.

“We have not earned any revenue in the last year from the kiosk, but we are looking forward to some great things next month.

In June parents, teachers and children prepared to return to the classrooms after staff imposed new security measures.

Debbie Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer of the Island Learning Trust who runs Minster Elementary School

Debbie Wheeler, chief executive of the Island Learning Trust, which has two schools in Sheppey and one in Sittingbourne, said the return last summer was a “massive culture shock”.

It struck with suggestions from the government that young people could distance themselves socially.

“To expect our youngest children to sit in a chair and not move for five hours a day is morally wrong,” she said.

“In addition, they will find gloomy and shocking classes. And the quality of learning on offer will be very static and traumatic for them which can give them a phobia of going back to school. The needs of children need to be met. be predominant.

Last year, Fulston Manor principal teacher and chairman of the Kent Principals Association Alan Brookes said he would not open the school gates if he was not “completely safe to do so.”

Fulston Manor chief executive Alan Brookes

He added that his concerns for teachers and students could be “getting the virus at home”, and that sufficient PPE should be provided for teachers.

However, last week and about 10 months from his comments, he was looking forward to waiting for the students back at school.

He said: Obviously, the heads are very eager for all their students to return as soon as possible.

“But there is also a sense of nervousness.

We remember, I fear, very well what happened in November and December and the hardships as the virus spread very quickly in schools.

Color: Ellis Pearce, 12, and sister Shayley, 9, and their rainbow paintings in Minster, Sheppey

So although we are eager to have our students again, I think it will be very tense over the next two or three weeks to see how this develops.

A feature of warming the heart of the pandemic and blockage has been the companionship of the people of Kent, whether it is applause on the door stairs or the appearance of the rainbow in the window.

Thousands of people in the county flooded social media and their windows with glowing photos to show their appreciation for the NHS and key workers.

Sheppey’s brothers and sisters, Ellis Pearce, 12, and his sister Shayley, 9, made four and fired them with expert advice such as ‘stay positive’, ‘we’ll get over this’ and ‘we’ll stay,’ to save lives’.

They experienced such a hit with neighbors on Prince Charles Avenue, Minster, that the couple were asked to paint 39 others.

Jane Driscoll, from Sitingbourne, with her mother Rita whom she was unable to see regularly for months during the Covid-19 pandemic

Residents of care homes found that family visits were out of bounds, as restrictions were strict to ensure residents were protected.

This meant that in September the heartbroken girl Jane Driscoll, from Sittingbourne, had seen her 85-year-old mother Rita only once every six months.

This leads him to support a campaign to provide “safe visits” for care home residents.

She said: “You can not deal with this by simply shutting down our loved ones and not letting anyone see them.

“Not being able to see my mom at the beginning of the closure, when the whole society was closed, was understandable no one could see their loved ones.

“My mother is in a house 10 minutes away from the road, but current government instructions stop me from seeing her.”

“But I have been fighting since July to see him, after we were told we could go on a plane, go to a pub or a restaurant, have a massage, do our eyebrows and so on.

“My mother is in a house 10 minutes away from the road, but current government instructions stop me from seeing her.”

Since March last year there have been more than 143,000 deaths as a result of Covid-19, with about 4.26 million cases of the virus.

The country experienced its first peak in April, which began to decline until around October, when figures began to rise again.

In November, as Covid-19 cases began to rise again Swale emerged in the national titles as it became the most hit part of the country.

Shoppers at the Sitingbourne Forum shopping mall during coronavirus blockade

Things got so bad that an urgent meeting was held between the local authority, the Kent County Council, the Kent Police, the prison service, the Department of Labor and Pensions, and the local volunteer sector.

On November 23, it was discovered that Swale had the highest infection rate per 100,000 people, at 631.7.

These astronomical statistics forced the municipality into a Tier 4 blockade just a month later.

Rates have fallen since then. It is currently 45.3, which is lower than England’s figure of 58.7 and 13 times lower than the November rate.

