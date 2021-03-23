Sanxingdui Archaeological Site Provides Rare Gold Mask – ARTnews.com





Since the 1920s, an archeological excavation site in southwest China has become a rich place of research and discovery about ancient civilizations. Recently, the site provided a new number of about 500 objects, many of which date back 3,000 years. Among the most important new discoveries is a gold mask that weighs just over a pound and is estimated to be made of 84 percent gold, according to a report from CNN. The mask was found in newly discovered “sacrifice pits”, as it is called by China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration, at the Sanxingdui excavation site in Sichuan province near Chengdu after a several-year cessation of on-site excavation. Also included in the discovery were objects in ivory, jade and gold, as well as an unopened wooden box and several bronze vessels, including one resembling a sacred tree and another with a cupboard-shaped pattern. or Press release by the Chengdu government said the gold mask could have been worn over a person’s face during certain rituals, but that further search and excavation was still needed. Part of a nationwide “China Archaeological” project, the excavation of the Cultural Heritage Administration is part of the ongoing research and study of the ancient cultures of the Sichuan-Chongqing region. Many of the artifacts are believed to have been used in sacrificial practices by ancient Shu Han, a kingdom that ruled the Sichuan Basin until 316 BC Another major discovery in recent discovery is the silk dating back to the Shu Han era. His discovery supports theories that silk was an important part of spiritual rituals for the community and could prove that Chengdu was the main place of silk production and a stop along the southwestern part of the Silk Road. “Although the silk found at the Sanxingdui site is not the oldest, such a discovery is still very exciting,” Zhou Yang, a researcher at the National Silk Museum of China, said in a statement. “This time we found silk in the altar of sacrifice. “We are very happy to see that through archeological excavations, we have discovered that the function of silk has been raised to a spiritual level.” Recent discoveries in Sanxingdui are not the oldest archaeological finds, as some date back to the 12th and 11th centuries BC Another major discovery in the country came in 1986, when two more ceremonial pits with over 1,000 items were found, including some masks. Bronze. . Many of the previously found artifacts are on display at the Sanxingdui Museum, near the excavation site, and those newly found are also expected to go there for later viewing. In a statement to the Chengdu government accompanying the latest findings, Xu Hong, the leader of another archeological site that looks at ancient Erlitou culture, said, the sacrificial tradition of the Sanxingdui people and get closer to the truth of history. “

