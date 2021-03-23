Police charge RJD – ​​Hindu workers





Several police officers, RJD employees and media personnel were injured when police headed to charge the baton against the protesting leaders and supporters of Rashtriya Janata Dal in Patna during their proposed Vidhan Sabha march. RJD leaders and workers were protesting against the deterioration of law and order in the state, corruption, unemployment, and rising prices of essential goods. Where are the jobs NDA in its manifesto had promised to offer 19 jobs in Bihar. What happened to that promise? Corruption is at an all-time high in the state these days, and law and order have risen to an alarming level, suspected RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. RJD, earlier, had called a march of Vidhan Sabha on March 23 to protest against these issues. The assembly was adjourned until 2 pm when members of the Opposition set up a pandemonium inside the Chamber. RJD leaders, workers and supporters, led by Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav, his older brother Tej Pratap Yadav and other senior party leaders, began their protest march from Gandhi Maidan to Patna. The heavy police deployment took place at the Dak Bungalow intersection of the city with barricades in place to stop RJD workers moving towards the Assembly. However, as RJD leaders and workers continued to move towards Vidhan Sabha to ghero it, police stopped them on Dak Bungalow Street, where a scuffle broke out between them. Later, police directed the baton charge against them. Police fired batons at fleeing RJD employees and supporters. All shops and business establishments were closed during the march. Damaged vehicles Several police officers and workers and RJD supporters were injured during the clash. Several vehicles were damaged in the stone-throwing from both sides. Several media people also received injuries in the clashes. This is the true character of RJD. They believe in violence and use it to remind people of what RJD represents, alleged JD (U) leader Ajay Alok. Later, RJD leaders and workers were taken by buses by police to other places to restore traffic on the main city road.

