Fat Growth in Mumbai: Do not walk away if it is not necessary, experts say





Although the number of Covid-19 cases in the city and state continues to grow, blocking is not being recommended as a possible option by experts as the economy is lagging behind in normalcy. Instead, experts say Maharashtra should open vaccines to anyone over the age of 18, and the public should follow the Covid protocol to contain the spread of the infection. Among the measures recommended by experts is curbing non-essential events with crowds, such as weddings and parties, and non-essential activities such as morning and evening walks. Introducing staggered time for offices can also help by reducing traffic congestion during rush hour on roads and public transportation. Dr Rahul Pandit, who is part of the state governments Task Force Covid-19, said, Nobody wants the economy to stumble again due to a deadlock. But curbs can be placed on non-essential activities, such as morning and evening walks, and on those leaving home for just a walk, such as in parks or beaches. This will not affect any business or those who depend on such a business for their daily income. He also stressed that weddings and other social gatherings should be avoided because they pose a risk of spreading the infection. Dr Pandit further said, If office time can be stacked even for those 50% of employees who are not working from home now, it will reduce the burden on local public transport. So some employees can start work at 8am, others at 10am. They can work two hours more at the end of the day. Currently, local public transport becomes very crowded during working hours, around 9am and between 5pm and 7pm. Experts also said stricter vigilance should be maintained in detention areas. Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the Covid workforce, said micro-control zones should be set up and the strictest vigilance should be maintained to not allow anyone to go outside except health workers. Brinelle Dsouza, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan’s co-caller, said a stalemate does not need to happen until we reach an extremely critical stage. However, some restrictive measures are required in a pandemic. Non-essential things can be closed. BMC [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] it can also strictly enforce current restrictions and precautions in restaurants and shopping malls. The BMC should also start with positive reinforcement, along the lines of awareness that had started as the campaign my family, my responsibility. This will engage local communities and communities to take on this narrative to protect the health of their family, neighborhood and community. Dsouza questioned the decision of civil authorities to conduct rapid antigen tests on randomly selected visitors to shopping malls as citizens are unable to refuse the test, for which they have to pay. She said, We do not have a mandatory test for everyone. The BMC cannot take action against people who refuse an antigen test, as the civilian authority is charging them with it. Dr Avinash Supe, chairman of the state-appointed death audit committee, stressed the need to increase vaccination in the state, while Dr Pandit said the state should now start vaccinating all over the age of 18. Rashmi Thackeray tests positive for coronavirus Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray, tested positive for the cornea virus on Tuesday. Rashmi, who is also the editor of Shiv Sena spokesman Saamana, will be under house quarantine at the official residence of the Warsaw prime ministers. She and Thackeray had received the first dose of coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine on March 11 in Mumbai. Their eldest son and Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray had tested positive for coronavirus on March 20th.

