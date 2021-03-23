International
China notes ties with Russia in new anti-Western threats over Uighur-National sanctions
China is attacking Canada and other countries with similar views, stating on Twitter that the countries will “pay a price” after imposing sanctions on Chinese officials.
Canada hit sanctions on four Chinese officials and a unit Monday over what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called serious and systematic human rights violations taking place in the Xinjiang region. The US, UK and EU all issued similar sanctions on the same day.
Read more:
Canada beats Chinese officials with sanctions for ‘major’ human rights violations in Xinjiang
This move has outraged China.
What the US, UK, Canada and the EU have done is to completely denigrate and insult the reputation and dignity of the Chinese people, the apparent interference in China’s internal affairs and the grave violation of China’s sovereignty and security interests, he wrote. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying tweeted on Tuesday.
Trudeau signals continued cooperation with international partners following China’s sanctions
The loan issued a direct threat to the countries that issued the sanctions.
“China is not what it was 120 years ago,” Hua wrote, adding that “cooperating individuals” should “think twice if they think they can slander with impunity.”
The West will have no illusions about China’s determined determination to protect national interests and dignity. It is kindness to return what we get. They will have to pay a price for their ignorance and arrogance.
In a statement issued earlier Monday, Canada’s Department of Global Affairs explained that the sanctions come amid growing evidence of systematic human rights abuses by state-run Chinese authorities.
This includes the arbitrary mass arrest of more than 1 million Uighurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities based on their religion and ethnicity, as well as political re-education, forced labor, torture and forced sterilization, the statement said.
European Union imposes sanctions on 4 Chinese officials for abuses in Xinjiang
In a further display of a multi-country consensus, a joint statement was issued by the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom and the Secretary of State of the United States on Monday afternoon.
China’s extensive repression program includes severe restrictions on religious freedom, the use of forced labor, mass detention in internment camps, forced sterilization, and the coordinated destruction of Uyghur heritage.
Read more:
China’s attempt to hide Uyghur genocide has been ‘unlocked’: activist
Not to be outdone by the international display of realism, Hua included warnings about the growing alliance between Russia and China in her Twitter storm. She said the two countries will jointly and resolutely defend justice and international justice.
China (and) Russia, with a strong sense of commitment (and) responsibility as the world ‘s leading countries (and) permanent members of the (United Nations Security Council), will give each other strong support in issues of core interests as important partners, Hua wrote.
China hints at growing partnership with Russia
Speaking to Global News in an interview Tuesday, Charles Burton, a senior fellow and China expert at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, said the global community has always been concerned about the possibility of an alliance between Russia and China.
However, he said he has his doubts about the two countries’ ability to work together.
Russia does not favor China becoming the dominant power on the planet, and China certainly does not see Russia in any way equal to China’s geostrategic achievement, Burton said.
So while there are many concerns about the potential of whether those two hostile allied powers against the Democratic West so far, they do not appear to be able to coordinate effectively.
Uighur rights activist calls on Liberal government to take action
Canada, the United States and other countries with similar values are scheduled to coordinate next month at US President Joe Biden’s Democracy Summit. Burton said China, meanwhile, is likely to watch the upcoming meeting with some sort of tremor.
“I think the Chinese communists have rightly interpreted the (summit) as a means for the nations of the world who believe in fair, reciprocal, and just diplomatic and trade interaction to come up with a coordinated approach to put pressure on the Chinese government to enter into compliance with accepted norms of the global community, ”said Burton.
Read more:
Canada should have taken stronger action against China after 2 Michaels arrested, experts say
He added that he believes the coordinated action China is seeing from Western states will prove “effective” in “getting China to understand that everyone’s interests are best served by acting according to the rules”.
And as tensions with China continue to boil, Canada is firmly behind its sanctions. Speaking to reporters Monday, Trudeau said he has major concerns about what is happening in Xinjiang.
We will continue to work closely with our international partners to pursue accountability and transparency, he said.
Spavor, Kovrig await decision between sanctions
Still, the movement does not come without risk. Two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, are currently being arbitrarily arrested in China. After the two men had trials last week, Spavor and Kovrig are currently awaiting a decision from the Chinese judicial system.
Both Spavor and Kovrig have been charged with espionage, a crime punishable by life imprisonment in China with a minimum sentence of 10 years. Chinese courts boast a 99.7 percent sentence, which means that once a trial begins, the chances of being convicted are all but a guarantee.
Trudeau says ‘very credible reports’ support allegations of human rights abuses against China’s Uighur minority
The two Canadians were arrested in December 2018 as apparent revenge for the arrest of Canada by Huawei Meng Wanzhou CFO in Vancouver. The arrest was ordered by the United States, which had requested her extradition.
Canada’s sanctions against China came just hours after the Kovrig trial ended, though Trudeau insists the two events had nothing to do with it.
Jo. There is no connection between these two events. Weve denounced the arbitrary arrest of the two Michaels for some time now, Trudeau said, speaking in French.
Read more:
Trudeau says there is no connection between trials of detained Canadians, new sanctions against China
However, as Spavor and Kovrig face the potential of life in Chinese prison, Canada is facing a delicate time in its diplomatic relations with China.
“We continue to push together for their freedom,” Trudeau said Monday.
“Their arbitrary detention is unacceptable and we will not surrender until they are both here at home.
With files by Mike Le Couteur of Global News
