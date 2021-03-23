NL election results to be announced Saturday at noon NT: CBC will have live coverage

Ten weeks and a day after Andrew Furey called the election, the people of Newfoundland and Labrador will know who will form the government.

The NL election says the results will be released Saturday at noon NT.

You can watch the CBCTV results and analysis, with a pre-election show starting at 11:30 NT (11 in most of Labrador). The simulation will be broadcast on CBC Radio 1.

You can look it up even further CBC.ca/nl.

The last two months have been unprecedented in the provincial political arena. Furey called the election January 15. The campaign was different from the previous ones: shaking hands, kissing babies and doing laps inside Tim Hortons were a ban at the age of COVID-19.

Instead, politicians put on masks and stood six feet away for photographic options. Reporters’ scrutiny was low and instead, questions from party leaders were reduced to carefully controlled Zoom or Facetime media conferences.

And then the week of February 8 turned everything upside down.

The province faced an outbreak that sent the active number of issues on the rise. On February 11 the province set a one-day record for new cases, at 100.

The election was called into question, but the NL election continued. But by the end of the week, volunteers had said they would not go to the polls on Saturday for personal voting, and cities across the province said they would not allow municipal facilities to be used as polling stations due to concerns. security.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, held a rare press conference Friday night on the eve of the election. She reported that the B117 coronavirus variant had been confirmed in the St. John’s subway area and she was effectively blocking the province.

Less than an hour after that and less than 12 hours ahead to set polls to open election chief Bruce Chaulkan announced that personal voting for 18 of the 40 districts had been postponed.

He said at the time personal voting would be scheduled within two weeks if public health conditions improved, but that did not happen.

The deadline for voters to receive their ballots again in the NL Elections by mail has been extended several times. The deadline is Thursday at 4 p.m.

Less than 48 hours later, the winners of 40 districts will be announced.

