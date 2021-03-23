Feds at the 2021 budget table on April 19: Freeland

OTTAWA – The federal government will present the 2021 budget on April 19, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland announced on Tuesday.

The budget is expected to include a comprehensive account of the state of the country’s finances between historic spending levels and appalling unemployment figures due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada entered this global pandemic in a strong fiscal position, which allows our government to provide unprecedented support to Canadians. We will continue to do whatever it takes to support Canadians and Canadian businesses and have a plan for work and strong growth, Freeland said during the question period.

The 2021 federal budget will be the first official budget the government has released in two years after the Liberals canceled the March 2020 budget as outbreaks began to worsen across the country in the early days of the global crisis.

In the last budget, which was presented on March 19, 2019, the federal deficit was estimated to be $ 19.7 billion in fiscal year 2020-21. However since the fall 2020 economic update, this had risen to at least $ 381.6 billion in 2020-21, due to hundreds of billions of dollars in pandemic federal spending.

The declining fiscal figures showed that Canada could dive deeper into the red if the spread of COVID-19 worsened and led to expanded restrictions, which occurred in the following months.

In what will be the first federal budget presented by Freeland following the 2020 resignation of former Finance Minister Bill Morneau, the government has promised more details on a massive economic stimulus plan to reverse the recession triggered by pandemic.

Depending on the state of the country’s finances the government has signaled that they intend to spend roughly three to four percent of GDP $ 70 billion to $ 100 billion between 2021 and 2024 over the coming years on initiatives such as childcare and a green regeneration.

With allegations of COVID-19 cases rising once again in Canada, it is possible that the main spending document will include more targeted support for people, businesses and the healthcare sector.

Concluding their pre-budget hearings, lawmakers said the long-awaited budget would be critical to boosting Canada’s post-pandemic recovery efforts, saying it would be essential for the budget to include plans for how the government aims. act on a series of promises such as a national pharmacists program, while not putting the country on an unsustainable spending path.

In a statement in response to the budget date news, President and CEO of Canada Business Council Goldy Hyder called for the budget define an economic growth plan.

With an end to the COVID-19 pandemic now in sight, Canadians are looking for hope when it comes to jobs and the economy, Hyder said. To build trust, the federal government must present a comprehensive and credible plan that boosts investment, job creation in the private sector, and long-term economic growth.

The next budget is also being seen as a key political document, as the Liberal minority government will seek the support of the opposition to see the passage of the budget bill. Traditionally viewed as a matter of trust, if the Liberals are unable to secure support from another major party, the government could fall, triggering early elections.

CONSERVATIVES CALL FOR REOPENING THE PLAN

The budget date was thrown at a day when the Federal Conservatives introduced a opposition day motion calling the federal government to present a plan to safely, gradually and permanently remove COVID-19 restrictions, citing the economic and mental health impacts they had.

Asked to address questions about pushing them by focusing on public health measures that are under provincial and territorial jurisdiction, Conservative Leader Erin OToole said if the government can ask for tougher restrictions, the federal government could also set the conditions necessary for a responsible reopening.

He also raised the issue during the interrogation period, suggesting that under the current government, Canada is destined to fail when it comes to economic reopening. OToole asked when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would describe what criteria should be set as part of a transition to a new normal.

Thousands of Canadian small businesses are hanging on to a thread, blockages are damaging major roads across the country, and family-owned businesses are in crisis over where the plan is and when it is coming, OToole said.

At every step of the way we have been there to support Canadians and at every step of the way we will continue to put the protection and security of Canadians and the benefits of our economy on the front line, Trudeau said in response.