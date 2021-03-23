33-year-old Windsor is arrested, accused after the investigation of child pornography by the police





CBC After making Brier story, NL passes Greg Smith says LGBT representation in curls is essential John Epping, left, and Greg Smith carry a Pride flag after their match at Brier in Calgary on March 9th. (Greg Smith / Twitter) When Greg Smith began to twist as a child, he embarked on a journey to reconcile his sexuality. At the time, he said, the sport did not have many gay athletes to watch. Now, as Newfoundland and Labrador advance to the race at the Canadian Mixed Couples Tournament in Calgary, Smith says he hopes to be the representation for young LGBT Canadians. Earlier this month, in Brier, Smith faced off against Ontario’s John Epping in what, while it might seem like any other game, was a major milestone. It was the first time two gay open skips competed against each other in the Canadian Men’s Championship. To mark the occasion, both Smith and Epping posed for a photo with a Pride flag after the match. Smith, 24, told The St. John’s Morning Show that it was his first time playing against Epping, whom he considers a great friend, and also a key moment for representation in the sport. “As a little boy growing up curly I started when I was eight fighting for what I was as an individual, and agreeing with my sexuality, I never had a lot of people to look for in sports,” Smith said. “Even though I’m not that old, there weren’t many people out there who felt comfortable with it in the public eye, so it’s really important to make sure we’re visible.” This kind of representation, Smith said, is still something that many young LGBT athletes do not have, but it is important, to show that everyone is capable of playing for victory. “If I had seen someone like me on TV, or in sports as a child, I think it would have helped me come to terms with who I was and make me realize that everyone deserves to be at the top of the table. , “he said. Some Negative Feedback on the Internet While Smith and Epping say they received a great deal of support from LGBT members and online communities, the moment has not been without some humiliating reaction. “There was a bit of hatred and ignorance that came along with it; some were not so vocal and they would just leave a horrible Facebook comment on the post,” Smith said. “But some on Twitter were quite bad and quite ignorant.” Smith said this shows that while society may have come a long way, there is still considerable work to be done to end intolerance. “It really shows that we are not in this utopia that many people think we are, as discrimination against marginalized groups does not exist,” Smith said. “Of course it is, and it is not much less prevalent than before.” Smith said he kept his sexuality shut for nearly 18 years, in part because of his faith, which he called an essential part of his life. But much of the hatred comes from people misinterpreting the scriptures, he said. If we can inspire the next generation to be more open, polite and comfortable with who he is and who he is made to be, that’s what matters. – Greg Smith “I used my knowledge and my faith in them, and I think that for many people, their ignorance and hatred, and their misunderstanding, is rooted in this [misinterpretation]”Others, sometimes, are homophobic and are probably struggling with their journey.” Despite the negativity they have received, Smith said, it is important to send a good message to those young fans and athletes who watch. “And if I can help, and I know John and anyone else who is open and authentic about who he is this way, if we can inspire the next generation to be more open, better and more comfortable. with what they are and who they are made to be, that’s what matters. “Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

