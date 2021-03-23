Vladimir Putin vaccinated: Russian president hits Covid-19 behind closed doors





Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN: “Putin was vaccinated against the coronavirus. (He) is feeling well. Tomorrow he has a full day of work.”

No videos or images of the vaccination process were made immediately available. Earlier, the Kremlin said it would not be a public event, unusual for a Russian leader who often poses for the cameras – sometimes without shirt

Earlier Tuesday, Peskov said the reason the vaccination was not recorded was because Putin “does not like” being vaccinated on camera, before adding, “you will have to take our word for it.”

Asked why the Russian leader was not planning to show his vaccination process for publicity, Peskov said Putin was doing a lot for him. promote vaccination , adding: “The president devotes a very important part of his working time to events, conversations, meetings related to vaccination, vaccine production, and so on and so forth.

“As for under-camera vaccination, he has never been supportive [of it]”he does not like it,” Peskov said. A Kremlin spokesman also said the type of vaccine used would not be disclosed, but said it would be one of three Russian vaccines approved: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona or CoviVac. “We deliberately do not say what kind of vaccine the president will receive, all the while noting that all three Russian vaccines are absolutely reliable and effective,” Peskov said. On Tuesday, social media sites were full of ridicule that the Russian leader might not have had the vaccine at all, with jihabs about the Kremlin strongman who were scared of needles, or even worried about hiding a new tattoo . However, behind the jokes, there is an outcry among some officials that Russia’s most prominent figure – and one for whom many Russians are seeking guidance – at first seemed reluctant to take a hit, despite qualifying for vaccination since late December. Now it seems Putin may have found a golden opportunity to encourage reluctant Russians to inoculate. A recent Opinion poll by the Levada Center – an independent, non-governmental polling and sociological research organization – suggests that only about 30% of the country’s population is in favor of vaccination. Such high levels of vaccine reluctance have been linked to a historic distrust by the Russians of their medical institution. There is also widespread skepticism in the country about the effectiveness of his three in-home vaccines, one of which – Sputnik V – developed at breakneck speed. In August, Sputnik V became the first approved Covid-19 vaccine worldwide. However, she ran to win the global vaccine race, aroused widespread concern that the corners were shortened in its development, despite the results of peer-reviewed tests that have now shown that Sputnik V is safe and effective. In February, shots were found 91.6% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 and 100% effective against severe and moderate disease, in an intermediate analysis of the results of the phase 3 vaccine trial published in The Lancet. Still, the number of Russians inoculated so far remains extremely low: less than 7 million have had at least one blow from a population close to 146 million, according to the latest official figures. However, this is not the case in Latin America, where Sputnik V has seen growing popularity across the region as more countries announce shipments and deals to purchase the Covid-19 vaccine. At least nine Latin American countries have so far approved the Sputnik V vaccine – Argentina, Bolivia, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Paraguay and Venezuela – and vaccine distribution has also begun in Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico. Nicaragua, Paraguay and Venezuela. Globally, the vaccine has been approved in at least 56 countries, including European Union countries such as Hungary and Slovakia under the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which financed the production of the vaccine and is responsible for its global sales.

