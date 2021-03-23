Raise the drinking age in the States you rule, VET dares BJP





The Aam Aadmi (AAP) party attacked BJP on Tuesday and accused it of hypocrisy by opposing the Delhi governments’ decision to lower the minimum drinking age from 25 to 21 years. I am surprised to see BJP hypocrisy. Within BJP-run states, the minimum drinking age has been 21 years for many years, including in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh. The BJP has ruled Goa for 15 years, with a minimum drinking age of 18, AAP spokesman Saurabh Bharadwaj told a news conference. He challenged BJP leaders to raise the minimum age to 25 years in BJP-led States and added that the Aam Aadmi Party would do 30 years in Delhi if BJP turns 25 years old. Mr Bharadwaj further claimed that BJP was deceiving people because they think they can not commit corruption once the new policy is implemented. This is BJP’s attempt to steal revenue and protect black marketing. If you go to a restaurant serving alcoholic beverages, you often see a 21-year-old. Police and other departments raid the premises and extort money from restaurant owners. This money goes to the top. With our decision, this abuse will stop and that is why BJP is upset, said the VET leader. Property tax The VET leader further claimed that the South Delhi Municipal Corporation run by BJP had brought a proposal to increase the property tax by 34%, which BJP called completely false. Speaking about the alleged property tax increase, the VET leader said they learned that the BJP-led Southern body has decided to increase the property tax. The Southern Authority has brought a proposal to increase the property tax by 34%. The Aam Aadmi party believes it is a very unfortunate decision and the civil body led by the BJP has decided to increase the property tax in every category. A, B, C, D and even in category H property tax is increasing. Moreover, they have not even kept Jhuggi-hope and JJ Cluster away, he said. Mr Bhardwaj’s claims are completely false as the Standing Committee of the South body has already rejected the Commissioner’s proposal to increase the house tax. Seeming in his genuine anxiety to file charges against the civilian body, Mr Bhardwaj does not even check the facts, said Delhi Praveen BJP spokesman Shankar Kapoor.

