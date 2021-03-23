The polls show no clear winner in the Israeli election

However Netanyahu said the Israelis had given him a big victory of the right and Likud under my leadership in a Facebook post late Tuesday.

The exit polls conducted by Channels 11, 12 and 13 were nearly identical, showing Netanyahu and his allies 53-54 seats in 120 seats with the Knesset parliament, Israel. His opponents were predicted to win 59, and Naftali Bennetts Yamina party was predicted to win 7-8.

If the final results are in line with the results of the vote, both sides will have to try Bennett, a former Netanyahu ally with strained relations with the prime minister, to form a majority of at least 61 seats.

Bennett shares Netanyahu’s hardline nationalist ideology but has signaled that he would be open to co-operating with his rivals if given the chance to be prime minister.

The election was widely seen as a referendum on Netanyahu’s divisive rule, and again, opinion polls had predicted an extremely close contest.

The three-month campaign was largely without substantive issues and focused heavily on Netanyahu’s personality and whether he should stay in office. Unlike previous elections where he faced a clear rival, this time a diverse group of parties are trying to bring him down, having little in common beyond their common hostility towards him.

Vote, vote, vote, vote, vote, Netanyahu said after voting in Jerusalem, his wife, Sarah, by his side.

Netanyahu, 71, who remains a tireless activist after 12 years in office, continued all day. At one point, he marched along a Mediterranean beach begging people with a megaphone to vote.

This is the moment of truth for the state of Israel, said one of its challengers, opposition leader Yair Lapid, while voting in Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu has highlighted Israel’s very successful coronavirus vaccination campaign. He moved aggressively to provide enough vaccines for the Israelis 9.3 million people and within three months the country has vaccinated about 80% of its adult population. This has enabled the government to open restaurants, shops and an airport just in time for election day.

He has also tried to portray himself as a global statesman, pointing to the four diplomatic deals he reached with Arab countries last year. These deals were brokered by his close ally, then-President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu’s opponents, including a trio of former aides who share his nationalist ideology but oppose what they say is his autocratic leadership style, see things very differently.

They say Netanyahu hit many aspects of the pandemic, particularly by allowing his ultra-Orthodox allies to ignore the blockade rules and feed a high rate of infection for most of the year. Over 6,000 Israelis have died from COVID-19, and the economy remains weak with double-digit unemployment.

They also point to the corruption trial in Netanyahus, saying that anyone under serious crime charges is incapable of running the country. Netanyahu has been accused of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals he dismisses as a witch-hunt by a hostile media and legal system.

Even Netanyahu’s reputation as a statesman has suffered a little in recent days. The UAE, the most important of the four Arab nations to establish official diplomatic ties with Israel, made it clear last week that it did not want to be used as part of Netanyahu’s re-election bid as he was forced to cancel a visit to the country. . The Biden administration has also kept its distance, a contrast to the support it received in the last election by Trump.

In a reminder of the country’s many security challenges, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into Israel late Tuesday, triggering air strike sirens in southern Israel. The Israeli military said the rocket landed in open space.

Opinion polls predict a close race, with a chance that both Netanyahu and his opponents will again fail to secure a parliamentary majority. That could plunge the country into an unprecedented fifth consecutive election later this year.

Tuesday’s election was triggered by the dissolution of an emergency government formed last May between Netanyahu and his main rival at the time. The alliance was tormented by the war and elections were forced after they failed to agree on a budget in December.

It would be better if we did not have to vote, you know, four times in two years, said Jerusalem voter Bruce Rosen. It’s a little tedious.

By 6 p.m. (1600 GMT), 51.5% of eligible voters had cast their ballots, a drop of nearly 5 percentage points from previous elections a year earlier, the Israeli election commission announced.

Netanyahu’s opponents have accused him of instigating the blockade in the hope of bringing in a friendlier parliament that would give him immunity from prosecution.

Netanyahu hopes to form a government with his traditional religious allies and hardline nationalists. These include a pair of ultra-Orthodox parties and a small religious party that includes outright racist and homophobic candidates.

This time, much will depend on the performance of a small number of small parties trying to win a minimum of 3.25% of the vote to enter the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament.

While Netanyahu Likud was expected to emerge as the single largest party, no party has ever won a 61-seat majority on its own. Both he and his rivals must gain the support of smaller allied parties to form a majority coalition.

Recent polls have predicted that some parties were moving near the electoral threshold. A failure by any of them to enter parliament would have a significant impact on the balance between Netanyahu and his opponents.

Another complicating factor was absentee voting. Up to 15% of the electorate were expected to vote outside their hometowns, a larger number than usual due to special accommodations for those with COVID-19 or quarantine. The government set up special polling stations and even brought ballot boxes to hospital beds to allow people to vote safely.

These votes were collected separately in Jerusalem, which means that the final results may not be known for days. Given the close race, it can be difficult to predict the outcome before the final count is completed.

Once the results come, the focus will turn to the country’s president, Reuven Rivlin.

He will hold a series of meetings with party leaders and then elect the one he believes has the best chance of forming a government as his appointed prime minister. This task is usually, but not always, given to the leader of the largest party. This will kick off the equestrian trade week as the prime minister-designate tries to cobble together a government with promises of generous budgets and powerful ministries to his future partners.

Voting Tuesday in Jerusalem, Rivlin said the stalemate has had a price.

Four elections in two years undermine public confidence in the democratic process, he said, even as he urged Israelis to vote again. There is no other way.