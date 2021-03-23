Covid: Vaccines for everyone from April





Anyone over the age of 45 can register for Covid-19 vaccines from April 1, the Center announced on Tuesday, expanding the government campaign group of potential recipients to about 347 million people, or about 25 percent of India’s population. The Union Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of a national task force and scientists to launch the Covid-19 vaccination campaign for all over the age of 45, said Prakash Javadekar, the Union’s information and broadcasting minister. “We ask all qualified people to register from April 1 and be vaccinated. “Everyone over 45 should be vaccinated as soon as possible,” said the union minister, adding that India had enough vaccines. The campaign, currently vaccinating health care workers and front lines, all over 60 and those between 45 and 60 with certain chronic health disorders, has already administered about 40 million first doses and 8 million second doses. The health ministry’s initial plan to vaccinate 10 million health care workers, 20 million front-line workers and 270 million people aged 50 and over or affected by chronic health disorders would require 600 million doses. The decision to extend vaccinations for everyone between the ages of 45 and 50 means that the plan now is to vaccinate approximately 347 million people, which will require approximately 100 million additional doses, said health experts following the campaign. “That would be about 25 per cent of India’s population – it would be good if India would be able to complete this by August or September as originally thought,” said Giridhar Babu, professor of epidemiology at the Indian Institute of Health. Public, Bangalore. The pace of the campaign needs to be synchronized with both the amounts of vaccines available and the speed with which recipients receive them, said a Centre adviser. Opening the campaign too quickly can increase stock risk, and a poor acceptance rate can lead to losses. Since launching the campaign on January 16, the Center has provided over 74.7 million doses of vaccine in the states, of which about 50 million doses were administered by Tuesday. India last week administered an average of about 2 million doses per day and on Monday recorded over 3.2 million doses. India is currently using two vaccines – Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally by the Serum Institute of India and Covaxin, a home-grown vaccine from Bharat Biotech. Health officials say the government has secured a supply of about 480 million doses of Covishield and 120 million doses of Covaxin by August. At a steady current rate of around 3 million doses per day, it would take more than three months to cover 100 million people and the revised target of 347 million could be extended to early 2022. However, health officials and experts hope that more vaccines will be approved in India during the year. Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and a DNA vaccine made by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila are under clinical trial in the country. More than 50 countries have adopted Sputnik V.







