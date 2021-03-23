Wrong steps can damage the long-term credibility of AstraZeneca | tidings

AstraZeneca’s repeated missteps in reporting vaccine data associated with a blood clot scare can do lasting damage to the reliability of a stroke that is the cornerstone of the global strategy to stop the coronavirus pandemic, even potentially undermining the trust of vaccines more widely, experts say
The latest stalemate over the vaccine came on Tuesday, when U.S. officials issued an unusual statement expressing concern that AstraZeneca had included “outdated information” when it reported encouraging results from a U.S. trial the day before. This may have provided “an incomplete view of efficiency data,” according to the statement.
AstraZeneca responded that the results, which showed that its goal was about 79% effective, included information as of February 17, but appeared to be in line with more up-to-date data. Promised an update within 48 hours.
“I suspect it was the (US officials’) intention to deliberately undermine confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine,” said Dr. Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia. “But that is likely to cause more vaccine reluctance.”
Even if the damage is limited to AstraZeneca itself, it would have major effects as the hit is cheaper and easier to maintain than many of its rivals and thus is expected to be widely used in the developing world. International health agencies have repeatedly said the vaccine is safe and effective, but it is not the first time the company has had problems with public confidence.
Partial results from its first major trial that Britain used to authorize the vaccine were obscured by a manufacturing error that the researchers did not immediately acknowledge. Insufficient data on how well the vaccine protected older people led some countries to initially limit its use to younger populations before changing course. U.S. officials suspended an AstraZeneca study for an unusual six weeks as they sought details about problems reported in Britain before deciding that the vaccine was not to blame. Meanwhile, the European Union has complained about delays in the delivery of vaccines by the company.
Then last week, more than a dozen countries temporarily banned their targeted use of AstraZeneca following reports of sparse blood clots in some people who took it. The European Medicines Agency concluded that the stroke did not increase the overall incidence of clotting, but the unwanted attention seems to have left its mark.
In Norway, a senior official warned Monday that he may not be able to resume using the vaccine because so many people were refusing it.
“People clearly say they do not want the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Marte Kvittum Tangen, who heads a Norwegian doctors’ association, told NRK broadcaster.
Last week in Bucharest, Romania, vaccination co-ordinator Valeriu Gheorghita said 33,000 AstraZeneca immunization appointments were canceled within 24 hours and that about a third of the 10,000 people scheduled to receive the vaccine did not show up. In Belgrade, Serbia, a large exhibition center set up for people to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine was largely deserted on Monday.
“This unfortunately has more to do with perception than with science,” said Dr. Bharat Pankhania, an infectious disease specialist at the British University of Exeter.
“We have now seen, in some parameters, that the AstraZeneca vaccine offers protection and is safe,” he said. “But the story for the public has not been so clear.”
France is a prime example of confusion.
French President Emmanuel Macron initially suggested the vaccine was not effective for older people before it was withdrawn. Still, France only authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in adults 65 and under, citing a lack of data. The government then changed its mind, based on new data, and said it was good for all adults. But when there were reports of infrequent blood clots in several vaccine recipients, the government suspended the use of the shots all together. When France restarted AstraZeneca, it stopped hitting anyone under 55.
Strike-boosting messages come at a time when France as much of mainland Europe is trying to speed up its vaccination while also facing an increase in cases that are close to its overwhelming hospitals and threats of inciting new blockades.
At a European Parliament committee meeting in Brussels on Tuesday, Sandra Gallina, head of the European Commission’s health directorate, described the situation with AstraZeneca as “a disgrace”. She said vaccination campaigns across Europe “were made much more difficult by AstraZeneca’s poor performance”.
The company has blamed delays in its deliveries for production issues.
Even if the drug manufacturer clears up the latest misunderstanding, it can have a lasting impact.
Julian Tang, a virologist at the University of Leicester, noted the old controversy over the measles vaccine as a cautionary tale.
“There was absolutely no evidence to prove the vaccine (measles, mumps and rubella) caused autism,” he said. But despite the withdrawal of the letter that made that claim, Tang said some people still worry about the vaccine.
Lukewarm support for the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe stands in stark contrast to governments in the developing world that are desperate for supplies.
Dr. Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser at the World Health Organization, said the UN agency has a long list of “very eager” countries to take the blow as soon as possible. “We just can’t get enough,” he said.
But some experts are worried that skepticism in Europe could eventually turn down a worldwide vaccine. They suggested a measure that could provide an irritated public: a green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“If the US regulator looks at this data and authorizes AstraZeneca, it will carry a lot of weight,” said Jimmy Whitworth, an international public health professor at the London School of Tropical Hygiene and Medicine.
AstraZeneca said it would submit its data to the FDA within a few weeks.
It is still possible that the vaccine may hide suspicions. At a vaccination center in Lisbon, 68-year-old Rui Manuel Martins dismissed the concerns, saying millions had been immunized with very few side effects.
“There are always some cases where people refuse any medicine,” he said before taking his first dose. “It’s better to be vaccinated than not.”
This story has been updated to correct that France has now banned AstraZeneca for anyone under 55.