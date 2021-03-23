International
University of Ottawa professors stand for the definition of anti-Semitism by the IHRA
March 23, 2021
OTTAWA A group of professors at the University of Ottawa are fighting against a resolution passed by the faculty union executive without any prior consultation to refuse International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Definition of Anti-Semitism.
Earlier this month, the University of Ottawa Professors Association (APUO) announced its members action against the IHRA definition, citing academic freedom as its motivation. Bnai Brith Canada believes this decision is flawed and based on an inaccurate assessment of the definition itself. Detailed concerns have been raised by interested professors with the APUO executive, who is being urged to correct his position.
Among the signatories of the letter urging APUO to change course is University of Ottawa professor Jan Grabowski, a renowned historian of Jewish-Polish relations and the Holocaust.
Among the signatories of the letter urging APUO to change course is University of Ottawa professor Jan Grabowski, a renowned historian of Jewish-Polish relations and the Holocaust. Professor Grabowski faces a real threat to his academic freedom, as it has been submissive in a defamation lawsuit in Poland against his Holocaust investigation by an organization considered close to the Government. APUO has not taken any action to support it.
In his message to the APUO executive, interested professors noted that the motion involves a vague misinterpretation of the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism, one that is supported by certain non-representative groups of ordinary opinion in the Jewish community or Canadian society. They show that allegations of a threat to academic freedom or the suppression of legitimate criticism of Israel are not supported by the facts.
Those professors who oppose the actions of APUOs have stressed that free speech is vital to the independence and innovation that embodies the higher education sector in Canada and should be protected. Not only does it nurture academic thinking, but it contributes to a collective sense of tolerance and acceptance in our universities challenging injustice. The IHRA definition of anti-Semitism, they say, could foster tolerance for the Jewish student population at the University of Ottawa.
The APUO decision flies in the face of the Government of Canada approving the definition of IHRA illegal work. Province of Ontario. In the case of federal governments, the IHRA definition and its examples are an integral part of Canada Anti-Racism Strategy.
The Professors demand that the APUO repeal its movement and provide a clear plan for how the Association will rebuild trust with its Jewish members.
Universities need to do more to eradicate anti-Semitism on campus, where there is a growing sense of insecurity experienced by Jewish students, said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of Bnai Brith Canada. To address anti-Semitism, we must first define it. This is where the IHRA definition is essential.
The IHRA definition does not stifle legitimate criticism of Israel. The language of the IHRA definition is clear: Criticism of Israel similar to that raised against any other country cannot be considered anti-Semitic. Therefore, and contrary to the claim of many of its critics, the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism does not infringe on free speech in any way. Rather, as a carefully crafted guide, it plays an important role in combating hate speech.
The IHRA definition, understood and used correctly, is a useful tool in combating anti-Semitism. The European Commission has just published ahandbookon the practical uses of the definition, recommending its use in universities “to identify and intervene against anti-Semitism” and “to create safer places for Jewish students, as problems can be better identified and solved at an early stage” .
Interested community members can make their voice heard by signing a petition online and expressing support for the IHRA definition by writing directly to the APUO executive in [email protected].
