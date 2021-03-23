Murder indictment filed in July 2020 Death of Gabriel Sunshine at Edmonton southeast home – Edmonton





A man who was already behind bars has been charged by police with the death of another man last summer in southeast Edmonton. Edmonton Police were called shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, to a disturbance at a Mill Woods home near 16th Avenue and 42nd Street. Upon arrival, officers found Gabriel Sunshine, 34, inside the home suffering from life-threatening injuries. Read more: Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death in the southeast of the city EMS responded and treated him, however, Sunshine died from his injuries on stage. Trends A look at who will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks in each province

10 people dead, suspected in custody after shooting at Colorado supermarket On Friday, March 5, medical examiner Edmonton released the final autopsy results for EPS homicide investigators, who confirmed that Sunshine died as a result of “a wound caused by a sharp-edged weapon” with the manner of death as murder. The story goes down the ad Edmonton Police are investigating the death of a man found in the 16th Avenue and 42nd Street area shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Global News / Morris Gamblin

Brian Jerome James Paul, 27, was charged with second-degree murder after an arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 20, 2020, police said. Police said at the time, Paul was in custody for an unrelated case at the Saskatoon Correctional Institution. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos