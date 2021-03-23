Guatemala La Aurora International Airport was closed by volcanic ash





Guatemala City’s La Aurora International Airport was temporarily closed after adverse wind conditions carried nearby and active ash Pacaya volcano his manner, according to the Guatemalan Civil Aviation Authority.

The Civil Aviation Authority announced the closure on Twitter, saying they made the decision as a result of “the change of wind direction from south to north and the increase in Pacaya volcanic activity, and the increase in ash fall”.

2,569 meters (approximately 8,428 feet) The volcano is located approximately 48 kilometers (29 miles) south of the airport and has been active in recent weeks.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, the measure was taken following the recommendation of the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (INSIVUMEH) which announced the increase of volcanic ash in many areas of the capital.

“So far, nine aircraft have been affected and remain stationary, a flight coming from Los Angeles, California, United States was diverted to El Salvador,” said the Guatemalan Civil Aviation Authority. In a video posted on his Twitter account, Civil Aviation Director Francis Argueta said it was not clear how long the closure would last but authorities “hope to resume airport operations as soon as possible”. Volcanic ash clouds are a serious aviation hazard , reducing visibility, damaging flight controls and ultimately causing aircraft engine failure. Encounters between aircraft and volcanic ash can occur because ash clouds are difficult to distinguish from ordinary clouds, both visually and radar, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Clouds of ash can also be removed remotely from their source. Ingestion of volcanic ash from engines can cause serious deterioration of engine performance due to erosion of moving parts and partial or complete blockage of fuel pipes. Volcanic ash contains particles, the melting point of which is below that of the internal temperature of the engine. During flight these particles will immediately melt if passed through an engine. Passing through the turbine, the molten materials quickly cool down, stick to the turbine blades, and disturb the flow of high-pressure combustion gases.

CNN’s Kara Fox and Paul Armstrong contributed to this report.

