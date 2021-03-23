Tuesday sees meat shops closed in Gurgaon, vendors say they have no choice





Five days after Gurugram Municipal Corporation voted in favor of the town’s meat shops that close every Tuesday, most institutions in the town adhere to the guidelines. According to MCG officials, of the 129 licensed meat shops in areas under civilian jurisdiction, at least 120 remained closed on Tuesday. About 70 teams of people from both the MCG and Gurgaon Police moved across the city and searched all 129 licensed stores, of which at least 120 were found to have complied with the closure. The ones that were found to be functioning were all located near Sadar Bazar, said a senior MCG official. Since this was the first day of closure coming into effect, we released people with a warning. However, anyone found to be operating on Tuesday from next week will be penalized by law, he said. The owners of meat shops in the city said they would act in accordance with the order, but only because of the lack of choice. These instructions are completely wrong. If someone does not eat meat on a certain day, he can choose not to come to our stores that day. Why should everyone follow this rule? Eating meat is an individual choice, said an owner of a butcher shop in Jacobpura. But we have no choice but to follow it. Where do we even go to oppose? Who will listen? We just have to do what is required. Arif, another meat seller in the same market, said, We pay very high rents for our shops – Rs 80,000 or more. In addition, we pay for our accommodation, daily expenses. How do we expect to earn enough if our stores have to stay closed once a week? We cannot tell our landlords to charge us only for six days a week. On March 18, MCG, during the House Meeting, voted unanimously in favor of closing the meat shops every Tuesday. Although there was no such proposal on the agenda, the issue was raised during the discussion of the proposal to double the license fee for meat shops from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. Councilors arguing in favor of closing Tuesday cited Hindu sentiments. The suggestion was supported by MCG Mayor Madhu Azad. Although MCG Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh intervened while the topic was under discussion, reminding councilors that this is an individual choice and warning that the house should think before making any decisions about the entire city, the proposal found unanimous House support. and was approved. At the same House Meeting, MCG voted in favor of doubling the license fee for butcher shops and increasing the penalty for those who sell meat illegally from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000. It was decided that shops penalized for illegal operation would be sealed three times and an FIR would be registered against the owners if the seals were broken.

