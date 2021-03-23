Explains the new Bihar police law and why it has sparked protests

The Special Armed Police Bihar 2021 bill has sparked strong protest from the Opposition, which is seeking its withdrawal due to unbridled police powers to carry out attacks and arrests without a warrant, while the government considers it necessary hours in view of growing needs to protect important installations.

Once approved, the Bihar Military Police will be called the Bihar Special Armed Police and will give such powers to the Bihar Special Armed Police that the Opposition thinks it would launch the police region. There have been widespread protests against him both inside and outside the House. Police had to seek charges to stop protests by RJD workers in the state capital. However, the Opposition has stated that it would not accept anything less than the withdrawal of the black law. Here are the main points of the invoice:

Why is a bill needed?

As the preamble states, the Bihar Police Act 2007 was published in the Official Gazette on March 30, 2007. Prior to that, the state police services were governed by the Police Act of 1861 and the rules established therein and the Bihar Military Police were governed by the Police Act. Bengal Military, 1892. Bihar, being a rapidly developing state, requires an armed police force with expertise in many fields to meet the requirements of industrial safety, safety of vital installations, airports, subway railway, etc. State. Bihar’s internal security needs to be strengthened through a well-trained and fully equipped state police force. Considering the role of the Bihar Military Police and its special organizational structure, it is necessary that its special identity continue to be preserved as a Special Armed Police to achieve the above objectives; Therefore, it is useful to take measures for the constitution, organized development and better regulation of a special police force armed with many areas.

What will he do?

The bill says it will be about maintaining public order, fighting extremism, providing better protection and security to specified institutions in such a way that it can be notified and perform other tasks, as they can be notified. The Special Armed Police will be constituted in one or more Battalions in that manner and for the period that can be described. The overall oversight of the Special Armed Police will be exercised by and exercised by the Government. The command, supervision and administration 19 of the Special Armed Police will be vested in the Director General of Police, Bihar. The Government shall appoint to the Special Armed Police such a number of Inspectors General, Deputy Inspectors General, Commanders and other high-level police officers, as may be announced.

Power to arrest without warrant

Any special armed police officer, while entrusted with the security of the specified institution, may arrest any person who voluntarily causes injury or voluntarily attempts to cause harm, or restrains or unjustly attempts to restrain or attack, threatens to attack, or uses, or threatens or attempts to use criminal force against any employee of a particular institution, or against him or any special armed police officer, in the performance of his duty as such employee or in the execution of duty as a special armed police officer, as the case may be, either with the intent to prevent or prevent him from performing his duty as a special armed police officer, or in the 20 consequences of anything done or attempted to be made by him in the lawful performance of his duty as a special armed police officer

Arrests in doubt

The officer may arrest any person who has been interested, or against whom there is a reasonable suspicion that he has been concerned, or who has been found to take precautions to conceal his presence in circumstances which allow reason to believe that he is taking such precautionary measures with a view to committing, a known offense relating to the property belonging to, or on the premises of, any such specified institution. Arrests may also occur if a person committing or attempting to commit a known offense involving or likely to involve danger to the life of any person engaged in the performance of any work in connection with any particular institution. If a person is found violating the premises of a particular institution, he may, without prejudice to any other proceedings that may be instituted against him, be removed from such premises by any Special Armed Police Officer.

The power to demand without order

Whenever a special armed police officer, not below the notified rank, has reason to believe that an offense has been committed or is being committed and that a search warrant cannot be obtained without giving the offender an opportunity to escape or hide evidence of the offense, he may apprehend the perpetrator of the offense and immediately search the person and his belongings and, if he deems it necessary, arrest any person whom he has reason to believe has committed the offense. The provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, relating to searches under this Code shall apply, as far as possible, to searches under this article.

Procedure to be followed after arrest

Any special armed police officer making an arrest under this law shall, without undue delay, make the person arrested in the manner of a police officer, or, in the absence of a police officer, take that person or make him to be taken to the nearest police station along with a report of the circumstances that led to the arrest.

Privileges of senior armed special police officers

Director-General / Additional Director-General / such officer of the rank of police designated as Chief of the Special Armed Police and other police officers, including Inspectors General, Deputy Inspectors General, Commanders and Deputy Police Commanders Armed Special Forces are entitled to all the privileges that a police officer has under the Bihar Police Act, 2007, the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and any other legal act for the time being.

Procedure for recognition of the criminal offense by the court

No court shall be aware of any criminal offense under this Act where the accused person is a special armed police officer except in a written report of the facts constituting such an offense and with the prior sanction of an authorized officer. by the Government in this name.

Protection of the Special Armed Police

In any indictment or proceeding against any member of the Special Armed Police for any action taken by him pursuant to an order of a competent authority, it shall be lawful for him to declare that such action has been taken by him under the authority of such an order. .

Rules to be set before the House

Any rules established pursuant to this Act shall be published in the Gazette. (b) All rules made by the State Government under this Act shall be laid down as soon as possible after they have been made before each State Legislature House while it is in session, for a total period of thirty days, which may be included in one session or more consecutive sessions. If the State Legislature agrees to modify the rule or the legislature agrees that the rule should not be made, the rule will thereafter have effect only in such a modified form or will have no effect, as the case may be; However, any such modification or cancellation shall be made without prejudice to the validity of anything done under this rule.

Provisions of this law to overlap with other laws

The provisions of this Act shall prevail, notwithstanding anything inconsistent with it, contained in any other law in force at the time or any instrument having effect under any such law. References to any act, rule, notification or order of the Bengal Military Police Act, 1892, at the commencement of this Act, shall be construed as references to the Special Armed Police Act of Bihar, 2021.