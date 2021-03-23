COVID-19 brought a mental health crisis to Texas teens. Billions in Federal Aid Can Help – Houston Public Media

The following story contains references to self-harm. If you or someone you know is thinking of harming yourself, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 800-273-8255.

A portion of more than $ 2 billion in federal funding on its way to Texas school districts will go to help address teen mental health – which has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say.

In total, Texas school districts are poised to receive more than $ 11 billion through the American Rescue Plan, a stimulus package signed into law by President Biden earlier this month. Twenty percent of this will be earmarked for three purposes: helping students in need, catching children with pandemic learning loss, and social and emotional well-being.

Josette Saxton, a mental health policy expert at Texans Care for Children, said the money could be “quite large” in addressing the growing number of students struggling with their mental health during the pandemic.

“Districts will be able to use some of those funds to address the social, emotional needs of their children,” Saxton said. “The question is, do they know what to do with it?”

State lawmakers previously took steps to address the mental health of students on the eve of the shooting at Santa Fe High School, in which 10 people were killed. These were among the first significant steps Texas has taken to address mental health in schools, Saxton said. Legislation requires schools to have their own plans to address students’ mental health.

“Schools need to have practices and procedures related to mental health prevention and intervention, prevention and intervention of substance use, suicide prevention, intervention and post-prevention,” Saxton said.

Another $ 4 billion from the American Rescue Plan will also go towards addressing mental health to the general public through community health clinics.

COVID-19 has exacerbated a bad situation in Texas, which ranked second to last in access to mental health care for children and adults in a 2021 Mental Health Report America.

For students like 16-year-old Alice Murphey, the pandemic has made it harder to cope with the workload and pressures of a competitive grading system.

Alisa, who attends Dawson High School in Pearland, wanted to know what it was like for her fellow students. So she set up a peer study to address mental health.

“It would stress me out a lot and I felt like a lot of people felt the same way,” Alice said.

She sent a Google form to the students – more than 500 answered questions – asking for things like how many advanced hours they took and how many hours they slept at night. Eleven percent of students said they slept three hours or less.

But the answers to her last question shocked Alice above all: How often do you have thoughts of suicide or self-harm?

“Twelve percent of people said, ‘often’ – so they think about it very often,” Alice said. “And then 6% of the 526 respondents said they ‘always’ think about suicide or self-harm.”

Dr. Jon Stevens, a teen psychiatrist at the Menninger Clinic, said the findings are not surprising – especially considering how much he has seen adolescent mental health deteriorate over the past year.

“To me suicidal ideation and its prevalence is consistent with some larger studies of insurance claims,” ​​Stevens said.

A recent study by the Fair Health insurance claims repository found that the share of mental health claims for high school-age children doubled in March and April 2020, around the time the World Health Organization declared the COVID pandemic -19.

In his office, Stevens said he had seen the need for dual help.

“I think young people have proven to be particularly vulnerable to mental health issues, particularly those related to COVID-19 and the pandemic,” Stevens said.

School closure, distance learning and isolation from friends are stressors that disproportionately affect teens, he said.

“Then you talk about the lack of access to quality mental health care not only here in Houston but beyond,” Stevens said, adding that there are not enough pediatric therapists, psychiatrists or school counselors to visit.

In an email statement, the Pearland Independent School District told Houston Public Media that it has made counselors available online and trained student leaders to support each other’s mental health.

“Every high school campus has a group of wellness students, aka suicide prevention students, where students learn about resources and how to help peers and others in need,” a district spokesman said in an email.

But tenth grader Alice said what would ease a lot of anxiety for her is if they modify the GPA policy. and if she should not take as many advanced classes as possible to stay competitive with her peers.

All of this was stressful before the pandemic, she said. It is even worse now.

“I feel like only the good parts of school are gone,” Murphey said, “because somehow I liked going to school here and now I just totally hate it.”