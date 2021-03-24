Quebec is open to funding part of the new baseball stadium, says Legault

Two Montreal-based lobbyists signed up Friday to boost partial government funding for a stadium on behalf of Claridge Inc., the Bronfman family investment firm and the Montreal Baseball Group. Photo by Dario Ayala / Montreal Newspaper Folders

Content of the article Quebec would be willing to subsidize the construction of a new park in Montreal if the return of Major League Baseball to the city could prove to generate sufficient fiscal revenue for the province, Prime Minister Franois Legault said on Tuesday. Two Montreal-based lobbyists signed up Friday to boost partial government funding for a stadium on behalf of Claridge Inc., the Bronfman family investment firm and the Montreal Baseball Group, which aims to bring a professional baseball team to the city. . Montreal has been without a baseball team since the Expos left for Washington, DC after the 2004 season. Claridge CEO Stephen Bronfman, whose father, Charles, was the original owner of the Expos is leading a group of investors who have been trying to buy a stake in Tampa Bay Rays and share the teams seasons with Montr.eal Bronfman has discussed the idea of ​​building a parking lot on 40 acres of land near the Bonaventure motorway known as the Peel Basin.

Content of the article We have an open mind to the project, Legault told reporters Tuesday in Quebec City. There are some business people behind this project, and not just Mr. Bronfman. If we are able to bring in a baseball club and it can generate more revenue than the help we give the company, everyone wins, including the Quebecers.

Content of the article Despite the pandemic, Quebec investors along with the Tampa Bays ownership group are continuing to draw up plans for a joint team that would play half of its 81 home games in Montreal. Since last year, the Montreal Baseball Group has made great strides in developing the Sister Cities project, along with Tampa Bay Rays, including the conceptual design of a new sports and community park complex, Daniel Granger, an investor spokesman with Montreal-based group said Tuesday via email. Over the coming months, we want to discuss with the Quebec government the economic impact of our project and the form that a financial contribution can take to the construction of the sports and community park complex.

Content of the article William Jegher, a Montreal-based partner at consulting firm EY Canada, and Richard Epstein, a lawyer at BCF, registered as lobbyists on March 19 to discuss possible government funding for the new complex. They plan to meet with Quebec officials including Legault, Finance Minister Eric Girard and Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon. Legault hinted Tuesday that his government could be involved through a forgivable loan, similar to that of the structure recently given to Alstom SA to help French train maker modernize its La Pocatire plant. Such loans should not be repaid if the borrower fulfills some agreed goals, such as job creation for a specific period of time. For five years, we look at the extra revenue that comes in, Legault said Tuesday. If there were a baseball club in Quebec tomorrow, there would be players who would pay taxes here taxes that we would not have if we did not have a baseball club.

Content of the article Any tax revenue associated with the Rays half season in Montreal would probably be small. With an estimate Payroll $ 56 million for 2021, Rays ranks 26th out of 30 MLB franchises in terms of player spending, according to Spotrac, a U.S. site that tracks sports salaries. That’s less than half the MLB average of $ 120 million. The concept of season division puts Legault at the forefront of demonstrating that funding for a new park will prove to be more reasonable than the last time Quebec invested in a sports stadium. Taxpayers will not soon forget that the province pays for about half of Quebec Citys $ 370 million Center Vidotron when Qubecor Inc. was making an offer to bring a National Hockey League franchise to the provincial capital. More than five years after its opening, the building remains vacant by an NHL team and its title as the most modern North American hockey arena for modern hockey hardly seems worth the cost.

Content of the article While it is perfectly legal for Quebec to analyze Claridges funding needs, the government should avoid a repeat of the Center Vidotron debacle, said Philip Merrigan, an economics professor at the University du Qubec Montral. I am not against a government intervention, but it should be minimal, said Merrigan, who teaches sports economics. Fine fine to rebuild the sewer network or pave the roads near the new stadium, but they should not make hundreds of millions of dollars. Let us recall that the Vidotron Center did not bring in a percentage of revenue. This is why any government loan or loan guarantee for a new baseball stadium would probably come with a commitment from investors to keep the team in Montreal for a minimum number of years, according to a person familiar with the discussions who asked not to was appointed because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The funding deal could also include a mechanism that allows Quebec to benefit from its investment if the team was eventually sold, the person said Tuesday. In her 2020 analysis of professional sports franchises, Forbes estimated Tampa Bay Rays at $ 1.05 billion, making them the third cheapest MLB club. The New York Yankees are the most valuable baseball franchise, with an estimated price of $ 5 billion. [email protected] Stephen Bronfman presents baseball stadium proposed as ‘green project’ There is currently no baseball stadium in the development of Peel Basin

