Weather in NSW clears up, Windsor flood damage to be assessed, flood recovery begins in Mid Coast Coast





NSW police have distributed supplies to residents throughout the Hawkesbury area, many of whom remain isolated due to flooding. Supplies include hygiene products, fruits and vegetables, other food items, along with items essential to the local community. NSW Police have distributed supplies to residents trapped by the Hawkesbury River. Credit:NSW Police These essential items are currently available for collection from North Richmond Community Center 33 William St, North Richmond and Hawkesbury Depots at 3 Old Sackville Road, Wilberforce, for pick-up by residents. NSW Police and Emergency Services will continue to support local communities across the state during the ongoing emergency situation. Residents were cut off from supplies due to local flooding. Credit:NSW Police In recent days, the community in that region was isolated due to the ongoing weather event that resulted in widespread flooding that we have all seen, and then, the rapid decline in access to essential supplies for the community, the NSW Police Force Assistant Commissioner Leanne McCusker said. For further assistance, the Public Information Research Center operates 24 hours a day and can be contacted at 1800 227 228. If you need emergency help during floods or storms, call SES at 132,500. Police handed over a number of items, including hygiene products, fruits and vegetables, other food items, along with essential items to the local community. Credit:NSW Police

