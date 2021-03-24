RJD, cops fight it inside and outside the assembly while House approves Bill | Patna News





Patna: Open battles were witnessed between RJD workers and police officers from ‘sadaq to sadan’ (streets in the legislative assembly), literally, in Patna against the Bihar Special Armed Police Draft Law (BSAP), 2021, which was passed amidst the chaos and turbulent scenes in the House later Tuesday.

The Bihar Military Police (BMP) will be renamed BSAP. Section 7 of the Draft Law empowers the BSAP to arrest anyone suspected without a warrant.

The day began with a violent protest near the Dak Bungalow crossing during the assembly march by RJD workers, who enjoyed throwing stones at the police. They retaliated with water cannon and lathicharge. Over a dozen RJD police officers, mediators and workers were injured in the violence.

Prior to the passage of the Draft Law in the state assembly, the Chamber witnessed an increase in disorderly scenes and disturbances since the morning session, so much so that Mayor Vijay Kumar Sinha had to ask the district police and special auxiliary force, above and above the marshals, to physically remove Agitating MLAs from the well to get the House in order. In fact, they were formerly the body away from the hall of the assembly building itself and were also beaten.

In all my legislative and parliamentary career, when I was MLA in 1985, I have not seen such a scene as I saw on Tuesday, said CM Nitish Kumar, adding that the officials in question should have explained to the press the nature of Bill who incited so much anger, disorderly conduct, and disorder. He also asked the Mayor to deal with the training of the newly elected MLAs.

Nitish also clarified in the House that his provisions will not be misused. “The bill passed for approval in law will not harm the people of the state. Rather, it aims to provide protection to them,” he said.

But opposition leader in the Tejashwi legislature Prasad Yadav said the Nitish Kumar government wanted to make the state police “goonda” through the new law as they would arrest anyone for their whims. Tejashwi, when allowed to make his statement in the House, said, There is a famous saying of Ram Manohar Lohia that if the roads become dead, (the legislature or) Parliament becomes fraudulent.

Patna DM and SSP had to rush with heavy police reinforcements as the situation turned out to be too problematic for the marchers to deal with when opposition members sat in a dharna outside the assembly room Council Chairman Vijay Kumar Sinha after he pushed the House up at 4.30 p.m. . Police officers had to pull and lift many of the opposition members into the assembly porch when they refused to leave the Speaker’s room. The high voltage drama continued until late into the evening. RJD MLA Satish Kumar Das fainted.

Earlier, Tejashwi and his older brother Tej Pratap Yadav adjudicated the arrest while leading the march from the SW roundabout. After being released from the police station, Tejashwi was back in the assembly, which had gathered again at 3pm after being pushed three times since morning.

The moment Energy Minister Bijendra Yadav presented the Bill to the debate, opposition members from the RJD, Congress and the Left plunged into the well and tried to get physical with the treasury benches when the marshals rushed there to prevent an ugly scene.

At around 5.10pm, Prem Kumar took over the presidency, but he was thrown out and summoned by members of the opposition. Building construction department minister Ashok Choudhary, along with ministers Ram Surat Rai and Jiwesh Mishra, stepped forward and pushed RJD member Chandrashekhar who fell to the ground. Prem pushed the House.

Opposition members returned home. while women members among them stood around the Chair of the Chair and others along the podium, shouting slogans against the government and the PM. Some of them removed the Chair’s writing items and also pulled out his microphone, and someone also broke the glass of the table. Still others, breaks the official table of reporters.

Soon, as the 21 Marshals of the House were not numerically strong, the district police and auxiliary forces entered the well and sections of women among them attempted to remove the women members of the RJD from close to the chair of the Presidents, which resulted in withdrawal and procrastination. and injuring a member her forehead.

Shortly afterwards, several district jaws and auxiliary forces arrived from the gate leading to the Chair of the Chair and removed the bodies of opposition members from the well. This led to Tejashwi and Tej Pratap stepping forward scolding the jaw women who dragged members.

Once the well was cleared by opposition members, police personnel and auxiliary force jaws took a favorable position in the well, after which the President took the chair to begin the procedures for approving the Draft Law. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

