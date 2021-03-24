Most meat shops close, violators issue with warning





Officials said 120 of the 129 meat shops remained closed during inspections on Tuesday after the Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MCG) began implementing the House’s decision to close the meat shops on Tuesday. Almost all licensed meat shops operating in the city were found closed during our inspections. There were nine such shops that were found open, all in areas located near Sadar Bazar. The owners of such stores were left out with a warning this time and their stores were closed immediately. From next week, any violators will be penalized immediately, said Ashish Singla, chief medical officer (CMO), MCG, the officer responsible for issuing licenses and penalties for butchers in the city and ensuring compliance with norms. About 70 MCG teams and about 300 Gurugram police personnel scanned the town for open meat shops, officials said, and after finding them open near Sadar Bazar, notified senior officials. According to MCG officials, the owners of the nine open-air meat shops were aware of MCG running. However, they had opened their shops hoping there would be no decision control or fines. During a meeting of the MCG House on March 18, the civilian body decided to close the meat shops on Tuesday after two councilors had dropped the proposal citing religious sentiments. Despite MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh stating that eating meat is a personal choice and the House should consider this before making a decision, MCG approved the proposal under the Haryana Municipal Corporation, 2008 regulations, to close meat shops on a day of the week. During the last Chamber of Commerce meetings, MCG officials also approved a proposal to increase fines for violations of meat shops by 10 times, by 500 to 5,000 and the permanent sealing of a butcher shop, if the owner commits three violations. MCG officials said that before next Tuesday, they will issue a notice regarding the change in the amount of the fine and will then start closing the meat shops. Usha Kundu, assistant police commissioner (headquarters), Gurugram, said about 300 staff were deployed but could not find any open meat shop. Our teams conducted inspections until the afternoon, especially in areas such as Jacobpura, Khandsa, Chakkarpur and Badshahpur which have a considerable number of butcher shops. However, no butcher shop was found to be functioning. We also did not receive any received reports of any fraud or complaints on the matter, Kundu said. MCG and Gurugram police were acting independently on the matter. Across town, almost all butcher shop owners were in line with MCG management. MCG should realize that more than 80% of the meat shops in the city are owned by local businessmen who operate their shops on a small scale. Their income and survival depends on the daily sale of meat. On Tuesday, they had a significant amount of business and the management of MCGs has put them under impossible financial obligation, said Pritam Bhagat, president, Jacobpura meat shops association, adding that such small-scale owners do not have the property or expertise to pursue the matter legally against MCG. I adhered to the MCG instruction, as I did not want me or my employees to face any trouble. Our business has been hit by the coronavirus and most recently, bird flu. Running MCG has only made things worse for us, said Aftab Khan, a butcher shop owner in Sector 12. MCG officials also clarified that only physical stores will remain closed while online meat distribution portals may continue to operate. On Tuesday, such portals were found to be functional.

