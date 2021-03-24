Nintendo News: Sanrio Wonderful World Visits Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp





REDMOND, lani .– (WIRE BUSINESS) – Get up and shine campers! It’s the dawn of another bright day for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp mobile game available for smart devices. Sanrio, the global lifestyle brand best known for its pop icons like Hello Kitty, Aggretsuko and Keroppi, is once again bringing the friendship, kindness and gentleness of her characters Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. From March 25 at 11:00 PT until May 9 at 10:59 PM PT, the in-game event of the Sanrio Character Collection 2021 will bring Sanrio character themed items to the players’ campsite. While enjoying relaxation and recreation in games that welcome great outdoor environments, fans can also enjoy fun surprises with the Sanrio theme! You can watch a new video about the event within the game here. From now until the end of the in-game event, players can try the following in-game add-ons: All players entering during the event period can receive a free item in the Sanrio Character watch game by touching the gift icon.

Players can pay Leaf Tickets for a new Sanrio-themed Wealth Cookie at Fortune Cookie Shop, with each Wealth Cookie providing players with one of Sanrio 10 different items.

Players will be able to create Sanrio gifts to send to their friends, which randomly reward friends with one of a few special uchiwa fans with the Sanrio character theme. There are a variety of fans to collect favorite characters from Sanrio fans, including Cinnamoroll, Hello Kitty, Aggretsuko and much more! But that is not all. Fans can expect to collect even more content with the Sanrio character theme Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp between March 25 and May 9, including the return of delightful rewards from the first in-game Sanrio character-gathering event in 2019, featuring fans favorite characters like Hello Kitty, My melody, Little twin stars, Keroppi, Cinnamoroll and the Pump. Players will need to stay tuned for more information about the new content and the return of Sanrio with the character theme that will be added to the game in the coming weeks! For more information about Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, visit https://ac-pocketcamp.com/en-US or follow Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Twitter Account. About Sanrios: Sanrio, the most popular global lifestyle brand for pop icon Hello Kitty, and homes for many other beloved character brands including Chococat, My melody, Badtz-Maru, Keroppi, Gudetama and Aggretsuko. Sanrio was founded on the Little Gift, the Big Smile the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as inspiration to deliver quality products, services and activities that inspire unique customer experiences around the world. Today, the legendary breadth of Sanrio products are available in over 130 countries and at retail locations, including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @sanrio, @hellokitty. About Nintendo: Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Pokémon, Crossing of animals, Pikmin AND Splaton, through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to provide a unique, intuitive entertainment experience for all, producing and marketing video gaming devices like the Nintendo Switch family of systems, development and operation of applications for intelligent devices and collaboration with partners in a range of other entertainment initiatives such as visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5 billion video games and over 779 million hardware units worldwide. From the beginning of the Nintendo Entertainment System more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo’s ongoing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., headquartered in Redmond, Wash., Serves as the headquarters for Nintendo operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the Enterprise website at https://www.nintendo.com/. Note to editors: Nintendo press releases are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To get an entry, please register on the site.







