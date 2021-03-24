The Brazilian court rules that Judge Car Wash was biased in the Lula cases





In this case what is being discussed is something that is essential to me: everyone has the right to a fair trial, due process and impartiality of the judge, said Justice Carmen Lucia, who voted to break the equality. The leaked messages published by The Intercept Brasil in 2019 showed apparent collaboration between Moro and Car Wash prosecutors during the process that eventually jailed da Silva for corruption and money laundering. His conviction on appeal removed him from the 2018 presidential election, in accordance with the rules of the Brazils Clean Slate law, and allowed core lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro to navigate towards victory. Moro quickly became Bolsonaros justice minister. Tuesday’s ruling follows a separate ruling by Justice Edson Fachin on March 8 to overturn da Silva’s two convictions, arguing that he was tried in a court without proper jurisdiction and deciding that he could be retried in federal court in the capital Brasilia. Moro goes down in history as a judge who, for reasons foreign to the justice system, decided to take away the political rights of a great leader with whom he disagreed, said in a statement Senator Jean Paul Prates, from the Party of Da Silva workers. Da Silva is known worldwide as Lula in Brazil. This decision combined with the annulment of Lula’s sentences at the beginning of the month make it more than clear: he is innocent! While the ruling earlier this month paved the way for Da Silva to face Bolsonaro in the 2022 election, it was also interpreted by legal experts as a means of overturning a ruling on Moros’s prejudice allegations, and thus doing so while preserving the convictions and credibility of Car Wash. Another justice called for a vote on the pending issue, despite. By their decision 3-2 on Tuesday, the judges banned the evidence gathered in the Car Wash investigation into da Silva claiming ownership of a triplex in the beach town of Guaruja from use in any eventual trial. The judges did not decide whether the evidence gathered beforehand could be used when Da Silva’s next sentence is retried, or in the other two unresolved criminal cases. Michael Mohallem, coordinator of the Getulio Vargas Foundation’s Justice Center, said the ruling brings any corruption proceedings against da Silva to the forefront and strengthens his candidacy in 2022. But it also provides a glimmer of hope for others who have been jailed. Lula will be able to say she was persecuted by a judge who wanted to convict her. For the political campaign, this is very valuable, Mohallem added. The fear is that many inmates will file cases to overturn their sentences. The decision opens that discussion. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

