Nawal El Saadawi, Egyptian author, physician and feminist activist, dies at 89 years old

Dr. El Saadawi eventually finished high school at the top of her class, won a scholarship to study medicine, and became Egypts director of public health, all while immersing herself in Marxist politics and feminist thought. In 1972, she lost her job at the Ministry of Health after publishing the fictional book Women and Sex, which linked violence against women’s bodies to political and economic oppression.

Challenging taboos, Dr. El Saadawi wrote about rape, sexual abuse, the fixation of women’s virginity, and the ritual of female genital mutilation, a common practice in parts of Africa and the Middle East. At the age of 6, she recalled in her later book Eve’s Hidden Face, she had been pulled out of her bed in the middle of the night and taken to the toilet, where her genitals were cut off as she cried and asked for help.

Opening her eyes, she was stunned to see her mother standing nearby, smiling among the strangers who had stabbed her. While seeing that her sister was retreating to the same bathroom, wrote Dr. El Saadawi, she was struck by a revelation: We were born of a special sex, the female sex. We are destined in advance to enjoy misery and to have a part of our body torn by the cruel, cold and unconscious hands.

Dr. El Saadawi, who died March 21, 1989 at a hospital in Cairo, spent decades advocating for women’s equality, emerging as one of the leading feminists in the Arab world while publishing more than 50 novels, collections of stories, dramas and books. fabricated. She went on to write in the face of censorship, death threats from Muslim extremists, and after being imprisoned in September 1981 for crimes against state imprisonment.

Using an eyeliner pencil that another prisoner smuggled behind bars, she wrote her memoirs on a toilet paper. With another banned luxury, a transit radio, she heard one night in October reports that President Anwar Sadat had been assassinated, paving the way for her release weeks later under his successor, Hosni Mubarak.

If you imagine Margaret Sanger in Brooklyn in 1916 her birth control clinic was destroyed by the police, her books and pamphlets were confiscated, she was withdrawn and held for trial on charges of immorality you have something of Nawal El Saadawi’s position today in Egypt, author Vivian Gornick wrote in 1982, examining Eve’s Hidden Face for New York Times.

The death of Dr. El Saadawis was confirmed by her friend Menna Elabiad, an Egyptian journalist. She said that Dr. El Saadawi had difficulty swallowing food and had recovered from the fall.

In one Interview 2018 with Britains Channel 4 News, Dr. El Saadawi spoke about the liberation of women economically, socially, psychologically, physically, religiously not only in Egypt but all over the planet. Feminism was not invented by American women, as many people think, she added. No, feminism is ingrained in the culture and struggle of all women around the world.

Dr. El Saadawi condemned the double standard in which women were supposed to be chaste while men were expected to be rude, with numerous women permitted under Islamic law. Angry with some feminists, she urged women not to wear makeup, which she considered another way in which they were reduced to sexual objects and campaigned against hijab and other headscarves for Muslim women.

She also proudly stated that she was not actually fit for the role of a woman, noting that she was divorced from three men: the first, in her story, after he turned to drugs and tried to kill her him; the second after it became very patriarchal; and the third after he betrayed him.

British writer and publisher Kadija Sesay, who acted as her agent in the West, recalled that Dr. El Saadawi extended her fight for equality to the dining room, where she believed no one should sit at the top of a table, and the lecture hall, where she sometimes invited audience members to join her on stage. to ask questions.

She did not believe she was above anyone else, Sesay said by email, but no one was above her either.

The second of nine children, Nawal El Saadawi was born in Kafr Tahla, a village outside Cairo, on October 27, 1931. She said later The Britains Observer that she was lucky to have a baby girl: It was a handicap that pushed me. Her father was a government education official, her mother a housewife.

Dr. El Saadawi received a medical degree from Cairo University in 1955, specializing in psychiatry, and returned to her village to work as a physician, often treating injuries from female genital mutilation. The procedure was criminalized by a 2008 law, though she later said it would take years to eradicate the practice.

In 1966 she earned a master’s degree in public health from Columbia University. She later practiced psychiatry and worked for the United Nations, including as director of a training and research program for women in Ethiopia. She mainly focused on her writing, publishing novels included Woman at Zero Point (1975), in connection with a prostitute who was sentenced to death for the murder of her pimp.

Her central themes revolved around the trinity of creativity, dissent, and revolution, said Omnia Amin, who translated some of her books into English. The three feed on each other as creativity involves dissent and dissent leads to revolution. This caused all her books to revolve around the need to remove blinds placed around the mind.

After receiving death threats for her criticism of Islam, Dr. El Saadawi went into exile in the United States, lecturing at universities for several years before returning to Egypt in 1996. She faced constant criticism for deeds, including God resigning at the Summit, playing in which God is questioned by Jews, Christians and Muslims; in her story, police pressured her Arab publishers to destroy the show.

Her marriages to Ahmed Helmi, Rashad Bey and Sherif Hetata, a former political prisoner who translated many of her books, ended in divorce. Survivors include a girl from her first marriage, writer Mona Helmy; a son from her third marriage, director Atef Hetata; and a grandson.

Dr. El Saadawi briefly ran for president in 2005, ending her campaign after saying she was banned from holding public events or appearing on state radio or television. She later joined the 2011 protests in Tahrir Square in Cairo, which culminated in Mubarak’s resignation and remained active in Egyptian politics until the 1980s.