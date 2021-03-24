President Macron says Turkey has plans to try and shake up the French election





President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern that Turkey would try to influence the upcoming French elections. “The threats are not covered, so I think we need to be very clear,” Macron said in an interview with France 5 television on Tuesday. Photo: Geert Vanden Wijngaert / Bloomberg The comments come somewhat from the left field. Ties between Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have been strained over issues ranging from religion for energy exploration in Eastern Mediterranean, but they exchanged letters in January and agreed to try to fix the ties. On March 2 they continued with a video call. Macron did not explain how Turkey could try to interfere in the French election – or whether he was referring to the June regional election, the 2022 presidential vote, or both. He only said that Turkey would “play with public opinion”. It was likely a reference to her dominance over parts of the Turkish diaspora through schools, mosques, and other organizations. Read more: Macron’s fight against Islamists comes out against Erdogan’s soft power The French leader tried to make his comments by saying that dialogue with Turkey remains necessary. He noted that NATO member Turkey is a major trading partner and a key ally in the fight against illegal migration to Europe from the Middle East. “If you say overnight: We can no longer work with you, there are no more discussions, they open the doors and you have 3 million Syrian refugees arriving in Europe,” Macron said. “We have to work with Turkey.” France does not collect statistics on religion or ethnicity, so it is difficult to estimate how many citizens might be inclined to make Erdogan’s offers, if it really is his intention to interfere. Either way, the number is likely to be negligible. As Macron launches his re-election campaign, he has been focusing issues related to Islam and security in an effort to lure voters who might consider supporting far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Because Erdogan seeks to be the champion of Sunni Islam, this has brought both leaders into conflict, and both Erdogan and Macron have played disputes over internal audiences. During the 2017 presidential election, Macron accused Russia hacking his party’s servers and spreading misinformation. France’s National Cyber ​​Security Agency ANSSI concluded that the breach could have been committed by someone but authorities in the US said much later that Russian state-backed hackers were responsible. Russia denies the charge. European leaders will discuss relations with Turkey during a summit later this week. Last year, as the situation in the eastern Mediterranean escalated, the European Union threatened Turkey with sanctions. Macron said Erdogan should make it clear whether he is with his NATO allies or against them. “I have mark since the beginning of the year a willingness on the part of President Erdogan to re-engage in relations, and so I want to believe that this path is possible, “Macron said.” But we can not engage again if uncertainties remain . “ Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos