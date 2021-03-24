Competition launched to design a mascot for the World University Games | News, Sports, Work

LAKE PLACID – A competition is underway to determine the mascot for the 2023 World University Winter Games, which will be held in Lake Placid in less than two years.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of the design competition on Tuesday.

The mascot will serve as a very visible symbol of the games, which attract a global audience. The mascot will appear in various forms including a lively, costumed character; goods including toys, stuffed animals, clothing and other souvenirs; and in promotional materials before and during the Games, which are scheduled from 12 to 22 January 2023.

The designer, whose mascot is selected as the winner, will receive $ 5,000. The governor’s press release suggested the prize money “Can be used to participate in the University Lake Placid 2023 University Games.”

Between now and the April 18 deadline, New Yorkers are encouraged to present their mascot design concepts “Capturing the Collegiate Spirit of International Competition and the Heart of New Yorkers,” according to the governor’s press release.

The competition is open to residents of New York State 18 and older, or U.S. residents currently enrolled in New York State colleges and universities. Each entry should include a sketch or graphic design of a single character – preferably an animal since “Human characters or ‘inanimate object’ concepts are not ideal,” according to the login website.

“Design should accommodate a human performer inside the mascot costume,” says the site. “The mascot concept should be welcoming and eccentric, celebrating the diversity, durability and magic of winter in the Adirondacks area of ​​New York State.”

The character should be given a name and a maximum written statement of 100 words about the character’s story and why it should be chosen.

More information, including how to present your design, can be found at www.iloveny.com/mascot-kontest.

The submitted submissions will be subject to public voting from April 21 to 30 – but the public will not have the final say. It depends on a panel of judges:

Kelly Cummings, Director of Operations and Infrastructure of the State of New York and Chair of the Board of the Regional Regional Development Authority

Eric Gertler, Interim President-in-Office and Assistant President and CEO

James Malatras, Chancellor of SUNY

Felix V. Matos Rodriguez, Chancellor of CUNY

James McKenna, Chairman of the Adirondack North Country Sports Council, Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism and CEO of the North Country Regional Economic Development Council

Ashley Walden, Chief Operating Officer of the 2023 World University Games Organizing Committee and 2002 Olympic Athlete

Andrew Weibrecht, two-time Olympic medalist in Alpine and Lake Placid skiing

Faith West-Gorman, senior events director at Empire State Development.

The ten finalists will be announced on May 7 and the judges will choose the winner on May 21. Here is the division that the state gives for how they will make their choice: 30% creativity, 30% approximation to the messages of the Lake Placid 2023 World University Games, 20% of production feasibility and 20% of public votes.

“Lake Placid has long been a global symbol of excellence in winter sports and the World University Games will build on this legacy by showcasing state investment in our winter sports facilities and providing opportunities for local economic development.” Tha Cuomo. “This design competition will engage New Yorkers in a way that not only commemorates the 2023 Games, but also captures the unbridled spirit of this great state.”

Three years ago, Lake Placid was selected by the International Federation of University Sports (FISU) to host the 31st Winter University, also known as the Winter World University Games – an international cultural and sporting event held every two years in another city. The 11-day competition draws 2,500 student-athletes and coaches to compete in a variety of disciplines including Alpine, freestyle and cross-country skiing, biathlon, sprinting, curling, figure skating, hockey and snowboarding. The games will utilize ice arenas around the North Country, the Alpine ski resort on Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington and various sports facilities on Lake Placid. New York State is in the midst of a wave of renovations of the 1980 Winter Olympics, spending hundreds of millions of dollars to do so in time for the Universiade.