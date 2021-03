Sudan accepts UAE offer to mediate border and dam disputes with Ethiopia

Sudan has accepted an offer from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to mediate with Ethiopia over a disputed border region and the construction of a major Adis Ababa dam on the Nile River. Government spokesman Hamza Baloul told the AFP news agency on Tuesday that Sudan’s caretaker cabinet supported an initiative by the UAE to mediate the talks after being studied at the ministry level. “The cabinet has expressed its readiness to take the initiative (United Arab Emirates) to serve Sudan ‘s highest interests,” Baloul said. Tensions have been high between Khartoum and Addis Ababa over the Al-Fashqa region where Ethiopian farmers have cultivated fertile land claimed by Sudan. The region borders Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region, where fighting erupted in November, sending thousands of mostly Tigray refugees to eastern Sudan. In recent months, Sudan has sent troops to the area, an act repented by Ethiopia as an “invasion”. Khartoum, however, has denied any claim of the occupation of Ethiopian territory. Will Egypt go to war with Ethiopia over the Great Renaissance Dam? Read more A series of deadly clashes have ensued, with both sides trading allegations of violence and territorial violations. On Tuesday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appeared to quell fears of a wider conflict and said his country did not want to escalate the situation. “Sudan is a brotherly country. We do not want to fight Sudan,” Abiy said said during a parliamentary speech. “Sudan is not able to fight against any neighbor, there are many problems. Ethiopia also has many problems, we are not ready to go to war so we do not need war. It is better to solve it in a peaceful way.” Border tensions have also come at a delicate time between the two countries, which along with Egypt have closed in non-final talks on building the Greater Ethiopia Renaissance Dam (GERD). Ethiopian officials hope the dam, now more than three-quarters complete, will reach full capacity to generate energy in 2023 and help its billions of people out of poverty. On the other hand, Egypt, which relies on the Nile for 97 percent of its freshwater needs, sees the dam as an existential threat, and Sudan fears its dams will be damaged if no agreement is reached. Earlier this month, Khartoum called for itmediation by a quartet of the African Union, the European Union, the United Nations and the United States, a proposal welcomed by Cairo but REJECTED by Addis Ababa.

